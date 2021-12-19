ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, MO) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Kansas City’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

11244 E 71St Drive, Raytown, 64133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Townhouse | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Great investment property currently rented.

For open house information, contact Faye Whitney, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

2905 Ne 59Th Place, Gladstone, 64119

3 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Townhouse | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1974

A TRUE 3 bedroom in The Trails! Cathedral ceiling in living room has great light. Large eat in kitchen with stylish wooden penisula with room for bar stools AND a large kitchen table. Take the party outside onto the patio and spill into the maintainence provided yard that is perfect for BBQing . Backs up to green space. Large bedrooms upstairs have plenty of closet space, vaulted ceilings and updated baths. New carpet just installed 11/9/21 so please use shoe covers. You don't want to mess up your new carpet! Maintenance free + swimming pool + tennis courts + walking trails. Finished basement and storage too. Home is virtually staged in photos.

For open house information, contact Maria Holiday, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400

7325 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Lot 22 A New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 22 A is an Outer Unit on a Slab / No Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $2000. Estimated Completion December 22, 2021. White Cabinetry featured thru out Building 22

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

7313 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152

3 Beds 3 Baths | $246,900 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Lot 23 B New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 23 B is an Inner Unit on a Slab / No Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $2000. Estimated Completion December 27, 2021. Stained Cabinetry featured thru out Building 23

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

