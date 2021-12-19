Home ownership in Buffalo is within reach with townhouses like these

(BUFFALO, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Buffalo’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Buffalo, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

258 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, 14202 3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Townhouse | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Allow us to introduce the West End Townhomes in Buffalo's vibrant downtown waterfront community. Prepare to be wowed by the custom finishes that offer what today's buyer is looking for in comfort, space, and sophistication. These 20 newly built 3 story townhomes feature 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garage. They also include high ceilings, hrdwd flrs, sun-drenched views from every living level and generous storage spaces. The development is being constructed in four stages so any purchaser will have plenty of options for location and finishes. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to build new on Buffalo's beautiful waterfront!

For open house information, contact John M Heffron, Gurney Becker & Bourne at 716-849-1234

299 Wimbledon Court, West Seneca, 14224 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Well maintained townhouse with open floor plan. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen comes with all appliances. Granite countertops with undermount sink and pull out shelving in cupboards. Breakfast bar with granite countertop. Sliding glass door with built in blinds. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space. Remodeled full bathroom with quartz countertop vanity, linen closet, walk in shower and skylight. Basement has shelving that stays for storage. Sliding glass door leads to patio for entertaining or relaxation. Beyond the patio is the door to your 2.5 car garage. Maximum 4 people and 2 cats. NO dogs permitted. Don't miss out. Schedule your appointment today. SHOWINGS BEGIN IMMEDIATELY. IF ANY OFFERS SUBMIT SUNDAY 11/28/2021 AT 5:00PM.

For open house information, contact Colleen M Ford, CENTURY 21 Winklhofer at 716-634-6220

233 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, 14222 1 Bed 2 Baths | $349,000 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stylish, modern updates meld with the rich, historic character of this fabulous Bryant Parish townhome to create a unique and inviting living space in this architectural gem! Gorgeous, brand new kitchen with no expense spared, new flooring throughout the main living area, chic new office space/nook w/ library ladder above loft, new murphy bed for overnight guests, large walk-in closet, new rooftop deck, new windows, all of which enhance and accentuate the unparalleled craftsmanship and natural woodwork of this remarkable property. A truly striking townhome in a highly-desirable area w/ 2 deeded covered parking spaces to boot!

For open house information, contact Lori A Jordan, CENTURY 21 Gold Standard at 716-689-4000

96 Hickory Hill Road, Williamsville, 14221 2 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Townhouse | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Updated 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car garage in desirable Hickory Hill Estates. This home has an updated kitchen with Thomasville cabinetry, quartz counters, a great tile backsplash and an eating area. Large LR provides ample space to live and entertain and the formal dining room overlooks the brick patio with retractable awning. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms with huge closets and 2 full baths. The back bedroom has a wonderfully updated ensuite bath with a walk in shower with built in bench with more wonderful tile work. Updated windows and slider, full private basement with laundry and a small pet is allowed with board approval. Monthly fee includes and FIOS cable/phone/WIFI and water. LOW condo taxes in listing do not reflect STAR savings. Community has clubhouse with kitchen, pool and social activities. Most furniture also for sale. NO RENTALS allowed.

For open house information, contact Gerald M Strobel, MJ Peterson Real Estate at 716-689-7800