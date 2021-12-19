House-hunt Washington: What’s on the market

(WASHINGTON, DC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Washington area:

0 Solygeias, Sofiko - Greece, Outside Area (Outside U.S.) Foreign Country, 20004 4 Beds 10 Baths | $3,730,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,983 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome to this beautiful villa located in the Solygeia area south of Corinth, Greece, about 1.5 hours from Athens. This beautiful home offers stunning sea and mountain views and is located on an excellent beach for swimming and water skiing. The home is Mediterranean-style and blends in beautifully to the surroundings with its stone facade. The home is built on a hillside with four levels that are connected by an electric elevator (platform / chair) capable of handling a weight of 250 kilos (i.e. 2 people with their luggage) along an external staircase. There is also a built-in visible canal next to the stairs for the connection of electricity, telephone, water, and any potential future needs. The home has both central heating and air-conditioning. There are two large separate water tanks. One tank for water-use at the home is filled only with clear water. 2nd tank is used only for irrigation and receives rainwater. There is a pumping station located on the mezzanine floor with 2 independent pressure pumps insuring that water circulation is not interrupted. There is a solar heater on the roof always allowing for hot water. The home is protected by a dual-function alarm system that is connected via telephone with a security guard and other receivers. There are built-in speakers inside and outside along with satellite TV. The home has upgraded kitchens and bathrooms and is being sold fully-furnished. Main floor offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths including 1 bedroom with kitchen.

9921 Elm St, Lanham, 20706 5 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1978

"This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property." Beautiful Split Foyer 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms. New galley kitchen with granite countertops and LVP on main level. Deck off the kitchen and all bedrooms have carpet. Property has new roof, siding, flooring, water heater and appliances. Huge backyard for entertaining. Close to beltway, restaurants and schools. All offers must be submitted on HomePath. First Time Buyers, complete the HomePath Ready Buyer homeownership course on HomePath. Attach certificate to offer and request up to 3% closing cost assistance. Restrictions may apply.

6001 Curtier Dr #A, Alexandria, 22310 2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 714 Square Feet | Built in 1988

RARE opportunity to own a cozy condo tucked in the back of the Tiers of Manchester Lakes community with a beautiful POND VIEW. Enjoy the privacy and serenity it provides - overlooking the pond with a tranquil fountain - from your front patio or from inside the home. The kitchen was redone in 2018, new floors (African mahogany) were installed in 2018 and a fresh coat of paint was just applied. There are many trails and parks in the area to enjoy outdoor living and activities. Relax poolside during the summer at the community pool and cozy up in the front of your wood burning fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa in the winter! You can find grocery stores, restaurants, shops, etc. nearby. The location is a commuter's dream being so close to 495/395/95, Ft. Belvoir, as well as Franconia-Springfield metro station (1.5 miles) and public transportation.

5103 Bromley Lane, Richmond, 22226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Willow Lawn Shopping Center is ready for new owners. House has plenty of kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, sunroom, large deck and a larger patio. The wood floors are in amazing shape. Plantation shutters throughout, large closets, detached tool shed with electricity, 5 years left on roof warranty. No known defects with fireplace, chimney, and flu and they convey AS IS. AC 3 years old.

