Townhomes of Oklahoma City: See what’s on the market

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Oklahoma City’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

4709 Hemlock Lane, Oklahoma City, 73162 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Townhouse | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Low Maintenance Living. Townhouse in established sought after neighborhood. Enter into a large living room with fireplace. The kitchen is spacious with lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet and access to private patio. The Arbors community offers swimming pools and greenbelts. Enjoy all that Lake Hefner has to offer parks, fishing, sailing, walking and biking trails and restaurants. Sold “AS IS”. Buyers to verify all info. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee).

412 Ne 1St Street, Oklahoma City, 73104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Townhouse | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Elegance and luxury abound in this absolutely stunning townhome at The Hill. Nestled in the heart of Downtown, you’re just walking distance from all of the best entertainment, dining & nightlife that OKC has to offer. Zoned Geothermal HVAC, double paned wood windows, and 2'x6' exterior walls make this home very energy efficient. An open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends & family alike. Natural light & gorgeous fixtures keep the space bright & highlight the beautiful designer flooring. A spacious living room flows easily into the dining room & the stunning chef’s kitchen. The stunning master suite is truly a private getaway with spa-like ensuite & custom walk-in closet. Fully equipped with attached two-car garage, storm shelter & security system, this home is as functional as it is beautiful. Enjoy resort style living with a community club house, gym, swimming pool, dog park & more just steps from your front door.

4623 N Hemlock Lane, Oklahoma City, 73162 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This is a must see townhome! Move in ready! Crisp and clean. Location is prime for Mercy, Oklahoma Heart Hospital, all of the wine and dine on Memorial and close to Hefner Parkway! Affordable! 3 bed, 2 bath, loft, coffee and or wine bar, fireplace, nice size kitchen and eating area. Inside utility. 2 car attached garage. New carpet and interior paint in 2020. Roof replaced in 2019.

9913 Hefner Village Boulevard, Oklahoma City, 73162 2 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Townhouse | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Updated townhome in the sought after Hefner Village community! This floor plan boasts large rooms, semi open concept main floor, new luxury vinyl wood look flooring in living, navy fireplace, cedar beams and updated lighting. Kitchen was completely redesigned with convenience in mind. You'll love all the storage in the custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, updated hardware & more! Half bath, indoor laundry and garage access. Upstairs boasts a large primary suite w/huge closets, private balcony & full bath with shower. Second bedroom is also large w/a great sized closet. Storage is plentiful in this home. HVAC has been recently replaced, & owners have kept up with general maintenance. Association includes most exterior maintenance, upkeep of common areas, pools (one adult pool, one family pool), tennis court, club house, etc. Welcome Home to the amazing location near Lake Hefner, shopping, dining and entertainment! Seller is offering allowance towards carpeting!

