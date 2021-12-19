These houses are for sale in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Check out these listings from around the Albuquerque area:

4106 El Cajon Court Se, Rio Rancho, 87124 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Gorgeous split level Rio Rancho home has been tastefully updated and is move in ready! This lovely home offers 2 Living areas with an owners suite and a second mini master on the bottom floor. Brand new stainless steel appliances convey, kitchen has been updated and includes granite with tile backsplash and custom cabinets. Bathrooms have been updated and include custom vanities and beautiful tile backsplash in the showers. Conveniently located in Rio Rancho this lovely home includes a great size back yard!

For open house information, contact Gilbert S. Gallegos, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873

8716 Warm Wind Place Nw, Albuquerque, 87120 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,139 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Welcome to this beautiful home in the popular Stormcloud Community. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was just built in 2017 and has been very well cared for by only one owner. This beauty offers a very comfortable and practical floor plan, powder room downstairs, large storage room under the stairs and a nice loft upstairs. Well sized kitchen offers granite countertops and backsplashes. This home also offers refrigerated air, low maintenance landscaping, easy access to I-40, nearby community parks and running/walking trails, close to Ladera golf course and more. Almost forgot, water softener system with reverse osmosis conveys with the house.

For open house information, contact Rogelio E. Garciduenas, Coldwell Banker Legacy at 505-293-3700

2309 Woods Wash Trail Nw, Albuquerque, 87120 3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Don't miss your opportunity to call this gorgeous, custom gem, nestled in the highly desired Mirehaven gated community, your new home!! This home won't disappoint with all its beauty. Offering 2092 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 200 sq ft sunroom. The beautiful kitchen has a large island with prep sink and breafast bar, granite countertops accenting the custom cabinetry, and built in stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. The kitchen opens up to the living space w/high coved ceilings, making it perfect for entertaining. Unwind from your day in the spacious master suite, with double vanities, walk in closet, and custom walk in shower with banco. Enjoy the gorgoeous NM weather in beautifully landscaped backyard & enjoy all seasons in the sunroom!!! Buye

For open house information, contact The Cavnar Group, Keller Williams Realty at 505-271-8200

255 Pumice Loop Ne, Rio Rancho, 87124 2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Terrific ''Starter Home or LOW Maintenance Downsize Property'' The home is situated on a large lot that is fully landscaped. Plenty of storage, and all the right updates. Tin roof, Updated Windows, Trane Heater, NO POLY. Newer evaporative cooler, Solid surface flooring, Newer Garage door opener, brand new kitchen countertop. The South facing backyard open to the Arroyo, fully landscaped with storage areas for wood burning stove, garden materials and much, more .This is one of the larger lots in the Loop and it has a beautiful backyard space. Appliances included, Move in READY! Property will be ''SOLD AS IS''

For open house information, contact Janis E Fensterer, R1 Commercial at 505-883-9400