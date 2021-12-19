Top homes for sale in Memphis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Memphis, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Memphis. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJwJB_0dR60goN00

2381 Colonial Hills Drive, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Charming move in ready home. Recently renovated with new tile floors through the main areas of the home and new carpet in the rooms. Fresh paint in both interior and exterior. New roof, new A/C system and a beautifully updated kitchen and restroom!

For open house information, contact Ricardo Anguiano, Fast Track Realty at 901-767-8770

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4002157)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzwJB_0dR60goN00

410 Piedmont Street, West Memphis, 72301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a home in the West Memphis area, well I have the perfect home for you. This 3 bedrooms 2 baths newly renovated home is over 2000 sq ft. It includes a large great room with a stone fireplace. The Master bedroom include a bathroom with his/her vanities. Kitchen with an open floor plan...foyer with coat closet, and a large den with double closets. The home has a large backyard with privacy fence, and is walking distance from the schools.

For open house information, contact Sharon Jeter, CARTER REALTY COMPANY at 870-733-1600

Copyright © 2021 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36584)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqtGP_0dR60goN00

5767 Steffani Drive, Southaven, 38671

3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome home to this UPDATED Gem in the HEART of Southaven! NEW Paint Interior & Exterior, NEW Carpet, Updated Laminate Floors, NEW Faucets, NEW Lights, NEW Showerheads, Updated HVAC, Updated Roof! Across the street from the Tanger Outlets, down road from Landers Center & short distance to Goodman road, this property will be a great starter home or downsize property with many amenities & accessibility for location! Neighbors are very friendly! Call to setup showing today! Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Catrell MacLin, Kaizen Realty at 901-221-4041

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4001380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aATrx_0dR60goN00

1422 Town And Country Road, Southaven, 38671

6 Beds 4 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for Separate Living Areas? This is the perfect home! With upstairs and downstair living areas each with their own kitchen, living room and master bedroom and bath. A total of 5 or 6 bedrooms (use one as a living area) and 4 baths, a game room and a large laundry area. A fenced in backyard with a patio. A little sprucing up will make this home a real showplace! Come check out all the possibilities of this property!

For open house information, contact JENNIFER SMITH, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY - GETWELL at 662-892-4077

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-335898)

