Urban home ownership in Louisville? These condos are on the market

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Louisville or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

626 Logsdon Ct, Louisville, 40243 1 Bed 1 Bath | $108,000 | Condominium | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Douglas Hills! First Floor! Welcome to 626 Logsdon Court. This condo offers a spacious, open plan living, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen has a built in desk/bar area with additional storage space. Tile floors in kitchen, dining and bath with carpet in the bedroom and living room. Condo amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and laundry. Maintenance fees cover exterior maintenance, landscaping, snow removal, trash, water, sewer and master insurance. FHA approved. Pets allowed. No rentals allowed. Call today to schedule your private tour.

For open house information, contact Trish Ford, KELLER WILLIAMS HEARTLAND-SHEPHERDSVILLE at 502-252-1183

5220 Indian Woods Dr, Louisville, 40207 3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Condominium | 2,475 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rare Condo, Amazing Views, Upgrades, Spacious, Luxurious, (Hardwood, Granite, Tile, Crown Molding, Gas Fireplace), Secured Building With Elevator, Underground Parking With 2 Spaces, Large Storage Area, St Matthews Area (Near Indian Hills). The Chef(s) in the family love the large eat in kitchen with tons of upgraded cabinetry, expansive granite counter-tops, Center breakfast island, full stainless steel appliance package and under counter and down lighting. The elegant dining room offers more hardwood and beautiful millwork. The exquisite Owner Suite offers a walk-in closet, pampering bath with whirlpool tub, separate His and her vanities with granite counters. Enjoy a large great room with hardwood, fireplace, built-ins & views (you can relax with your morning coffee on the private balcony). There's a cozy den/study ideal for a home office. Feel secure with a gated parking garage (with 2 assigned spaces), storage room & convenient elevator access to your floor (there's also secure entry to building) Monthly maintenance includes Exterior Maintenance.; Groundskeeping; Master Insurance; Sewer; Water; Snow Removal and Trash;. Terraces at Indian Hills includes beautifully appointed common areas, low maintenance (no grass cutting or snow shoveling). Come see this one today.

For open house information, contact Bob Sokoler, RE/MAX Properties East at 502-425-6000

3900 Lodge Ln, Louisville, 40218 1 Bed 1 Bath | $38,000 | Condominium | 689 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Cash Investors Only! Damaged by the fire started in unit below. Please wear masks upon entering.

For open house information, contact Hunter Gann, Weichert Realtors - ABG Properties at 502-893-1900

8315 Damascus Cir, Louisville, 40228 2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Condominium | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1979

8315 Damascus Circle offers a spacious floor plan, maintenance free home, and 2 off street parking spots. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex is 2 stories. The first floor features a kitchen that is great for all your cooking needs, with plenty of storage. The dining room is open to the family room. There is also a half bath and first floor laundry. The second floor features 2 oversized bedrooms and a full bath.There is only 1 unit for Sale 8315. The other side of the duplex is owned by another party.

For open house information, contact Sara LeGaspi, Keller Williams Louisville East at 502-554-9500