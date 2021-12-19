ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Check out these El Paso homes on the market

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 2 days ago

(El Paso, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in El Paso than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh2NZ_0dR60e2v00

4717 S M Mellnik Drive, El Paso, 79924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE VERY DESIRABLE CASTNER HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. AN ADDITIONAL 190 SF SUNROOM. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. VERY SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. COVERED BACK PATIO. LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. ONLY CASH OFFERS ARE BEING CONSIDERED ON THIS PROPERTY.

For open house information, contact Steve Shapiro, Steve Shapiro, REALTOR at 915-203-2334

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gHpd_0dR60e2v00

10748 Texarkana Place, El Paso, 79924

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1979

LOOKS BRAND NEW.. THIS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE CAR GARAGE IS ALL RE DONE PROFESSIONALLY. NEW ROOF, NEW WALLS, NEW FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT, NEW SINKS, NEW CABINETS, NEW FIXTURES, NEW DOORS,NEW APPLIANCES,( STOVE REFRIGERTOR DISHWASHER ) JUST SHOWS BEAUTIFUL.REFRIGERATED AC IS FROM 2014, BUT WELL MAINTAINED. BEAUTIFUL CLEAN BRICK EXTERIOR

For open house information, contact Cynthia Camacho, Camacho Real Estate at 915-629-0017

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-856135)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvmPH_0dR60e2v00

2917 Devils Tower Circle, El Paso, 79904

5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,771 Square Feet | Built in 1973

One of a kind single level home located in a quiet neighborhood with an amazing view of the mountains. This open concept home offer 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms , family room with wet bar a large dinging room with laminate flooring, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances including French door refrigerator. Master bedroom offers a sitting area with fire place and great view of the city. Secondary bedroom with fire place and access to the side patio can also be used as a section living room with access to 3/4 bathroom. Currently the seller is using one of the bedrooms as a large panty and storage area and the second refrigerator will also convey. The other two bedrooms have access to a full bathroom. Backyard offers a storage area, landscaping with artificial turf, bushes and flowers with a large covered patio area. The most amazing part of this home is the large pool where the seller has replaced all the pool equipment and added a low energy pump.

For open house information, contact Amalia Nungaray, Home Pros Real Estate Group at 915-585-8806

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855274)

See more property details

5106 Tahoe Drive, Sunland Park, 88063

4 Beds 3 Baths | $394,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,501 Square Feet | Built in 2022

GORGEOUS!!! You'll love this spacious gorgeous two story home. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2-car garage will give you 2501 sq ft of generous space to move about that provides you with that quaint, cozy atmosphere. Spacious living and kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space!!! This home offers farm ranch apron sink granite counter-tops through-out, and spray-foam insulation, plus much more!!! Situated with easy access to I-10 and loop 375, and just minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Diana Neely, Summus Realty at 915-494-9069

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855695)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Real Estate
El Paso, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Shapiro
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
399
Followers
591
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy