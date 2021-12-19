Check out these El Paso homes on the market

(El Paso, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in El Paso than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4717 S M Mellnik Drive, El Paso, 79924 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE VERY DESIRABLE CASTNER HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. AN ADDITIONAL 190 SF SUNROOM. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. VERY SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. COVERED BACK PATIO. LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. ONLY CASH OFFERS ARE BEING CONSIDERED ON THIS PROPERTY.

10748 Texarkana Place, El Paso, 79924 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1979

LOOKS BRAND NEW.. THIS 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE CAR GARAGE IS ALL RE DONE PROFESSIONALLY. NEW ROOF, NEW WALLS, NEW FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT, NEW SINKS, NEW CABINETS, NEW FIXTURES, NEW DOORS,NEW APPLIANCES,( STOVE REFRIGERTOR DISHWASHER ) JUST SHOWS BEAUTIFUL.REFRIGERATED AC IS FROM 2014, BUT WELL MAINTAINED. BEAUTIFUL CLEAN BRICK EXTERIOR

2917 Devils Tower Circle, El Paso, 79904 5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,771 Square Feet | Built in 1973

One of a kind single level home located in a quiet neighborhood with an amazing view of the mountains. This open concept home offer 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms , family room with wet bar a large dinging room with laminate flooring, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances including French door refrigerator. Master bedroom offers a sitting area with fire place and great view of the city. Secondary bedroom with fire place and access to the side patio can also be used as a section living room with access to 3/4 bathroom. Currently the seller is using one of the bedrooms as a large panty and storage area and the second refrigerator will also convey. The other two bedrooms have access to a full bathroom. Backyard offers a storage area, landscaping with artificial turf, bushes and flowers with a large covered patio area. The most amazing part of this home is the large pool where the seller has replaced all the pool equipment and added a low energy pump.

5106 Tahoe Drive, Sunland Park, 88063 4 Beds 3 Baths | $394,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,501 Square Feet | Built in 2022

GORGEOUS!!! You'll love this spacious gorgeous two story home. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2-car garage will give you 2501 sq ft of generous space to move about that provides you with that quaint, cozy atmosphere. Spacious living and kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space!!! This home offers farm ranch apron sink granite counter-tops through-out, and spray-foam insulation, plus much more!!! Situated with easy access to I-10 and loop 375, and just minutes away from shopping centers and restaurants.

