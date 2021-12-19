House hunt Sacramento: See what’s on the market now

(Sacramento, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sacramento than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3124 Tory Lane, Sacramento, 95827 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,999 | Mobile Home | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great Opportunity to own in sought after Colonial Estates! This is an all ages park with an array of amenities. Includes a pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, car washing stations, and more! The community is gated and home is located in a private area of the park. You're only minutes away from HWY 50, shopping and public transit. The home was also recently updated with new windows, new water heater, Nest System, and washer/dryer. There is a large front yard area ready to make it your own! Incredible chance for affordable living!

330 Lampasas Ave, Sacramento, 95815 2 Beds 1 Bath | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Adorable move-in ready home is calling your name! This 2 bed, 1 bath home is situated on almost a half acre parcel with 1071 sq ft of living space! Making your way inside, you'll be greeted with a light and bright living space with original hardwood throughout leading you to the updated kitchen complete with ss appliances, granite countertops, and newer LVP flooring! Also features spacious bedrooms and a MASSIVE backyard space with two outdoor sheds and room to roam! This home has a ton of the larger items replaced! All replaced in the last 5 years, this home has a newer AC, roof, dual pane windows throughout, tankless water heater, and electrical! Conveniently located near the freeway, local shops, and schools, this home has so much potential! Come see today before it's gone!

4631 Oakhollow Dr,, Sacramento, 95842 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Adorable property with all the bells and whistles nestled in the quaint neighborhood of Hillsdale! Entering, you'll be greeted with a spacious living room with brand new carpet and a large front window that is the perfect place to display a christmas tree! The kitchen has been tastefully updated to include newly painted cabinets with new hardware, new appliances, granite counters, and LVP flooring throughout! Enjoy the winter season in front of your own brick fireplace in a secondary family room! All the bedrooms have newly installed carpet and both bathrooms feature new vanities, flooring, and fixtures! New interior and exterior paint throughout! Low maintenance backyard with the perfect shade tree for entertaining outside in the summer! Centrally located and close to parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to Highway 80. A definite must see!

3190 Cloudview, Sacramento, 95833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1985

A true CHARMER of South Natomas! This beautiful single story home has been meticulously maintained and upgraded by its owner. Step inside to a vaulted ceiling, with an open living room that is perfect for entertaining family and friends year around. The kitchen/dining has plenty of room for sitting at the countertop, breakfast nook, or dining room table while the chef prepares the holiday dinners! In the summer enjoy the beautifully landscaped backyard and large swimming pool. The trees surrounding the fence line make it a private oasis for you and your loved ones! The home is walking distance to Jefferson Park, bike trails, and Jefferson Elementary. No expense was spared when making this home cozy and move in ready! Too many upgrades to list! You need to come check this out in person! Hurry to this one as it will not last long!

