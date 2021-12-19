Urban home ownership in Cincinnati? These condos are on the market

(CINCINNATI, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cincinnati condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

9825 Timbers Drive, Blue Ash, 45242 3 Beds 4 Baths | $278,000 | Condominium | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Totally Remodeled, Fantastic, Dream Like, Bright and Airy 3-4 BD, 3-1BA Townhome in well known The Timbers Sub. Enjoy Pool, Tennis & Club House. Over 100K of Additional Value invested. New HVAC, Euro Kitchen w/SS Appl. and W/O to a huge private Deck, Bathrooms, Floors, Lights and Much Much More. Spa inspired Owners Retreat. Finished Lower Level W/ Fam. Room, Study/Bedroom, WIC, Full Bath. Tons Of Storage. Walk To Summit Park, Golf Course, Rec. Center. Owner/Agent. Open Sunday 12/19 at 12-1:30pm

6071 Marble Way, Highland Heights, 41076 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 2014

True step-free living in this Saybrook Model with 2 car attached garage. Wooded views from the rear patio. Upgraded hardwood flooring. Open floor plan with flex space for formal dining room or home office. This home is still like new!

2105 Clareglen, Crescent Springs, 41017 2 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Condominium | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful 2 Bed,2 Bath Condo with garage located in Emerald Springs.Kitchen features counter bar,pantry & Stainless Appliances.Wood Fireplace in Living Room w/Vaulted Ceilings.Primary Bdrm features en-suite bath & walk in closet-huge windows!Walkout from Dining Room to your private deck with stunning view of creek/waterfall. This will be your quiet spot! Convenient to Expressway, Airport, Shopping & Downtown. Enjoy low maintenance living in this beautiful community that features Walking Trails,Picnic Shelters,Pool & Clubhouse.HOA includes Water & Sanitation. Open House Sun. 11/7 from 2 - 4!

10909 Lake Thames Drive, Sycamore Twp, 45242 3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Condominium | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Perfect location!!! Close to everything. Easy access to I75, I275 & I71. This large Dorchester model in Montgomery Towne Complex offers 3BR 2.5BA. Finished lower level with WBFP. Private fenced patio area. Formal DR with beautiful parquet flooring. Large windows offer lots of natural light. Hurry these units in this location don't stay long on the market.

