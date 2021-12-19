Townhomes of Jacksonville: See what’s on the market

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Jacksonville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

872 Centennial St, Jacksonville, 32211 2 Beds 3 Baths | $211,990 | Townhouse | 1,109 Square Feet | Built in None

Availability is currently limited to homes at certain stages of construction. We apologize if some of the homes listed under Floor Plans are not available at this time.Rivergate is a D.R. Horton townhome community located in the well-established Arlington area of Jacksonville. This location is affordable and convenient for those working in downtown Jacksonville. I-295, the beach, University of North Florida and Jacksonville University are also a short drive away!For More information, please call or visit our Model Home open daily.

883 Observatory Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32218 3 Beds 3 Baths | $262,990 | Townhouse | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see how the Oakley townhome plan lives so much larger than its square footage! This beautiful plan features approximately 1,502 square feet, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large bar where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of natural light coming through the sliding doors makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with vanity and large walk in closet. The other bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bath. The Oakley offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

919 Observatory Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32218 2 Beds 3 Baths | $233,990 | Townhouse | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see how the Aspen townhome plan lives so much larger than its square footage! This beautiful plan features approximately 1,210 square feet, with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large bar where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of natural light coming through the sliding doors makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with vanity and large walk in closet. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom and its own walk in closet. The Aspen offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

11467 Ft Caroline Lakes Dr N, Jacksonville, 32225 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Town Home in Fort Caroline Lakes with No HOA Fee. The lovely stone fireplace adds a nice feature to the spacious living room. Laundry room including washer and dryer, and a guest half bath downstairs. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The fenced backyard is great for entertaining and with lots of privacy. There is a single car garage which is converted as an office and can easily be converted back to a garage. This is a great location to shopping, Town Center, Downtown, Beaches, and to Naval Base.

