House hunting? Check these Columbus townhomes

Columbus News Alert
 2 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) These Columbus townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Columbus, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

5308 Estuary Lane, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $456,266 | Townhouse | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in None

The Valencia is a 2-story home that offers nearly 2,400 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2 baths.. If you are in need of more space, the Valencia has the space and option to create a fourth bedroom and third full bath. This is the perfect home for a family, with plenty of space to grow into and customization options that allow you to make it a perfect fit for your family and lifestyle.

5236 Estuary Lane, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $455,500 | Townhouse | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in None

The Valencia is a 2-story home that offers nearly 2,400 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2 baths.. If you are in need of more space, the Valencia has the space and option to create a fourth bedroom and third full bath. This is the perfect home for a family, with plenty of space to grow into and customization options that allow you to make it a perfect fit for your family and lifestyle.

5232 Estuary Lane Dublin, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Townhouse | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, including a highly sought after first floor master suite.. With 2 baths, over 2,114 square feet of living space, a basement, and a 2 car garage, the Cortez offers the space you need within a cozy footprint. With a flexible design, this home can be customized to meet your familys unique needs.

Columbus News Alert

