Single-family homes for sale in Orlando

3926 Salmon Drive, Orlando, 32835 4 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Expect to be impressed with this warm and inviting 4 bedroom home. As you enter through the foyer the formal open dining room is on the left. Straight ahead is the family room/greatroom complete with an impressive wood burning fireplace.Functional eat in kitchen is open to family room and offers stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and two pantries. Master bath is tastefully renovated with granite, dual sinks,walnut cabinetry, glass enclosed shower and jetted deep spa tub.Walk in closet has custom walnut cabinetry and shelves, sure to impress the pickiest buyer. Entire home is wood flooring and oversized tile with the exception of back two carpeted bedrooms. AC system was replaced two years ago. The 46 ft screened covered porch is perfect for entertaining, and overlooks a lush award winning fenced yard with beautiful landscaping complete with papaya and lime trees. This stunning family home is waiting for a lucky buyer. Don't delay!!!

10 Mcmillian Drive, Orlando, 32827 5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,294 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction. To be built. Images shown are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual home. Completion date subject to change. Highly Sought after Fontana with Bonus! You will be wowed by the large open floor plan with 10’ ceilings and 8’ interior doors on the first level and 5 ¼” baseboards throughout the home. The heart of a home is the Kitchen and this Kitchen will not disappoint with a Gourmet Kitchen and oversized island for a large open kitchen! This home includes 5 bedrooms, Bonus Room, plus 3 full baths and comes with many upgrades to include upgraded 42” cabinets with crown molding and granite counters in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. You will also have the opportunity to meet with one of our professional designers to upgrade and personalize with all the latest trends and styles. Call today to learn more about the spectacular features included in this home. Builder pays ALL closing costs when using preferred lender. Estimated completion 12/2022

704 Florida Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, 32701 4 Beds 4 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,529 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Ski right up and dock your boat!! Take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase your very own WATERFRONT RETREAT. This incredible 2007 CUSTOM BUILT SANCTUARY is located on 50 feet of water-frontage on private LAKE FLORIDA. Situated on a .31 acre lot, this magnificent estate has been meticulously maintained and boasts of an abundance of upscale upgrades. This highly versatile tri-level floor plan expands over 2,500 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. The bright open home has exceptional engineered hardwood floors throughout, fresh interior/exterior paint, updated light fixtures, NEW on demand tankless water heater (2021), NEW stainless-steel dishwasher (2021), double paned windows, interior hardwired fire protection sprinkler system, 3 HVAC systems with separate cooling zones, alarm system, water filtration system, whole house water softener system and new Rainbird sprinkler control panel with reclaimed water for irrigation. The main floor features a gorgeous eat-in chef’s kitchen with 42” KRAFTMAID custom cabinets, granite countertops, a WOLF gas range with vent hood, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, a closet pantry and a large island with seating for two. It opens to a spacious living room/dining room combination with a custom 100 year-old reclaimed hand hewn beam mantel, gas fireplace, indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers and French doors that lead out to the 10 x 39 open air balcony with breathtaking views of the lake. Also, located on this level is the primary bedroom with a reclaimed wood accent wall, dual walk-in custom cabinetry closets, en-suite and doors that lead out to the open air balcony. The primary en-suite bathroom has dual sinks, KRAFTMAID custom cabinets, a step-in glass enclosed shower, hydro jet tub and private toilet room. Located upstairs, are two bedrooms with walk-in closets and private en-suite bathrooms and an additional bedroom/media room with a walkout 10 x 18 Juliet balcony that also overlooks the lake. Outside, the secluded fenced-in backyard features a brick-paved patio with retaining wall, another open air 10 x 39 patio, a wood dock, NEW staircase that leads up to the second floor patio and luscious landscaping surrounded by low voltage landscape lighting. Additionally, there's an interior laundry room with a storage closet, a 13 x 16 storage room/workshop, a brick paved driveway and an oversized 3 car tandem parking garage with pre-plumbed pipes for an additional bathroom. Enjoy skiing, boating, jet skis–whatever your heart desires. Minutes from the SunRail, I4, Advent Health, Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost & so much more. No HOA Fee.

6412 Swanson Street, Windermere, 34786 6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,492 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Highly sought after Windermere neighborhood near excellent schools, entertainment, and shopping. This luxurious, waterfront home, with breathtaking sunsets, features a spacious kitchen with large island, 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, mosaic backsplash spanning from the quartz counter tops to the ceiling, stainless steel appliances and range hood, walk-in-pantry, and eat-in dinning area. This open-concept floor plan moves fluidly into the sprawling family room with beautiful upgraded porcelain tile and custom plantation shutters throughout. All overlooking your inviting salt water pool with a high efficient electric heat pump for the pool and spa; enclosed in an upgraded 20/20 fine mesh screen allowing you to enjoy the outdoor living space without the tiniest of pests interrupting the fun. For convenience, a full bathroom with pool access. Host large family gatherings in your formal dinning room and then retreat to your quiet study. Double door entry into your first floor bonus room that could easily be converted into an additional bedroom. An inviting guest bedroom with walk-in closet finishes off your first floor. The elegant, Master suite overlooking the water, features a large walk-in closet and lavish bath with his and her sinks, soothing soaking tub, spacious walk-in shower and separate water closet. The additional bedrooms, all featuring walk-in closets, surround the oversized loft with recently installed LVT flooring throughout is perfect for family fun nights and to watch the spectacular Disney fireworks only 5 miles away. With so many lavish upgrades throughout, this home features a wrought iron staircase, tile roof, and laundry with 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, and sink. Ready for a change of lifestyle and all Orlando has to offer? You owe it to yourself to tour this extravagant home before putting in an offer on any others; you won't be disappointed!

