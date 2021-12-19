ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Dispatch

Top condo units for sale in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 2 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Milwaukee condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Milwaukee, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLiaF_0dR60YhR00

6231 W Port Ave, Milwaukee, 53223

3 Beds 3 Baths | $60,000 | Condominium | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1970

HUD owned and offered '' AS-IS'' without repairs or warranties. The luxury of owning a home resides in condominiums as well. Be a owner without having to worry about the exterior upkeep. This condo needs a owner. Can it be you? Stop by and take a look.

For open house information, contact Timothy D Ferguson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro Realty at 262-439-8897

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1769782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rGIN_0dR60YhR00

4000 W Rivers Edge Cir, Brown Deer, 53209

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Condominium | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1971

What a fantastic opportunity to own this gorgeous, fully remodeled condominium on the river. Wake up to beautiful views of sunrise and Milwaukee River. It is conveniently located closed to all the grocery shops, restaurants and public transportation. This gem was tastefully updated and features luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful tile and all new fixtures in baths, and of course, a gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Lots of amenities to enjoy, such as outdoor pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. This condo comes with an underground parking spot in heated garage and a storage unit. Condo fee includes heat and hot water. Hurry and come tour this home TODAY!

For open house information, contact Artom Asriyans, Realty Executives Integrity~NorthShore at 414-906-4500

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1773439)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cStZb_0dR60YhR00

5450 S Nicholson Ave, Cudahy, 53110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious and clean! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath, townhome style, with full basement! Full bath on upper, half bath on main. New carpet and almost new luxury vinyl plank kitchen flooring. Move in ready, nonsmoking and no pets. Fabulous end unit, spacious room sizes, loads of cabinets and appliances included!

For open house information, contact Christine M Basta, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1766984)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPuuE_0dR60YhR00

1141 N Old World 3Rd St, Milwaukee, 53203

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Condominium | 3,458 Square Feet | Built in 2012

COME BE A PART OF THE ACTION NEXT TO OUR NBA CHAMPIONS MILWAUKEE BUCKS! The Moderne is located in the epicenter of Milwaukee sports, performing arts, nightlife/entertainment, and fine dining district. This luxury condo offers sweeping views of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee River, and Downtown. Minutes from the freeway and just steps from Bucks and Marquette games, concerts, and live performances. Features include a chef kitchen with high-end appliances, cupboards, and countertops. Meal prep is always a breeze and for the busy nights, Carsons Steak House will provide ''room service''. This 3458 square foot luxury condo features 3 beds + den, 3.5 baths, and 2 car underground parking.

For open house information, contact Gail & Brett Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1732446)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Bucks#Condos#Restaurants#Hud
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
359
Followers
602
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy