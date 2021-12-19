Top condo units for sale in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Milwaukee condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Milwaukee, pulled from our classifieds:

6231 W Port Ave, Milwaukee, 53223 3 Beds 3 Baths | $60,000 | Condominium | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1970

HUD owned and offered '' AS-IS'' without repairs or warranties. The luxury of owning a home resides in condominiums as well. Be a owner without having to worry about the exterior upkeep. This condo needs a owner. Can it be you? Stop by and take a look.

For open house information, contact Timothy D Ferguson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro Realty at 262-439-8897

4000 W Rivers Edge Cir, Brown Deer, 53209 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Condominium | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1971

What a fantastic opportunity to own this gorgeous, fully remodeled condominium on the river. Wake up to beautiful views of sunrise and Milwaukee River. It is conveniently located closed to all the grocery shops, restaurants and public transportation. This gem was tastefully updated and features luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful tile and all new fixtures in baths, and of course, a gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Lots of amenities to enjoy, such as outdoor pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. This condo comes with an underground parking spot in heated garage and a storage unit. Condo fee includes heat and hot water. Hurry and come tour this home TODAY!

For open house information, contact Artom Asriyans, Realty Executives Integrity~NorthShore at 414-906-4500

5450 S Nicholson Ave, Cudahy, 53110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious and clean! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath, townhome style, with full basement! Full bath on upper, half bath on main. New carpet and almost new luxury vinyl plank kitchen flooring. Move in ready, nonsmoking and no pets. Fabulous end unit, spacious room sizes, loads of cabinets and appliances included!

For open house information, contact Christine M Basta, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990

1141 N Old World 3Rd St, Milwaukee, 53203 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Condominium | 3,458 Square Feet | Built in 2012

COME BE A PART OF THE ACTION NEXT TO OUR NBA CHAMPIONS MILWAUKEE BUCKS! The Moderne is located in the epicenter of Milwaukee sports, performing arts, nightlife/entertainment, and fine dining district. This luxury condo offers sweeping views of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee River, and Downtown. Minutes from the freeway and just steps from Bucks and Marquette games, concerts, and live performances. Features include a chef kitchen with high-end appliances, cupboards, and countertops. Meal prep is always a breeze and for the busy nights, Carsons Steak House will provide ''room service''. This 3458 square foot luxury condo features 3 beds + den, 3.5 baths, and 2 car underground parking.

For open house information, contact Gail & Brett Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605