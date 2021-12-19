Urban living in Tucson without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(TUCSON, AZ) These Tucson townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

4015 S Grand Palm Drive, Tucson, 85730 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Townhouse | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Quaint 2BR 1Ba townhome with charachter and custom details.Come take a look and make this your home.

1069 E Halcyon Road, Tucson, 85719 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Townhouse | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is your chance to own this charming 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom property with fantastic mountain views all around in Casitas del Valle Community! Inside, you'll find an inviting interior with tile floors, soothing palette, window blinds, & ceiling fans. Comfortable living room is perfect for receiving your guests! The immaculate eat-in kitchen showcases stylish counters & plenty of wood cabinets for all your cooking needs. Perfectly sized bedrooms with ample closets & plush carpet will definitely give you a good night's sleep! Conveniently located just a few minutes away from restaurants, shopping spots, coffee shops, parks, & so much more!! What are you waiting for? Schedule a showing today!

1825 W Dominy Road, Tucson, 85713 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Seller will accept or counter offers from $179,900 - $184,900. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features great natural lighting and tile flooring throughout. The bedrooms are spacious and have great closets. Step outside into the huge yard with plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. The shed provides extra storage. This home is conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, and so much more. Owner is a licensed agent.

3342 S Lloyd Vista, Tucson, 85713 2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Townhouse | 793 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome on cul-de -sac. Lush park in the back yard. Hiking trails near by. Shopping and restaurants also near by. NO HOA FEES OR HOA!

