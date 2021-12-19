ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Urban living in Tucson without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 2 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) These Tucson townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VonO2_0dR60Xoi00

4015 S Grand Palm Drive, Tucson, 85730

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Townhouse | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Quaint 2BR 1Ba townhome with charachter and custom details.Come take a look and make this your home.

For open house information, contact Martha Sharp, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-544-2335

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22127681)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuOZJ_0dR60Xoi00

1069 E Halcyon Road, Tucson, 85719

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Townhouse | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is your chance to own this charming 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom property with fantastic mountain views all around in Casitas del Valle Community! Inside, you'll find an inviting interior with tile floors, soothing palette, window blinds, & ceiling fans. Comfortable living room is perfect for receiving your guests! The immaculate eat-in kitchen showcases stylish counters & plenty of wood cabinets for all your cooking needs. Perfectly sized bedrooms with ample closets & plush carpet will definitely give you a good night's sleep! Conveniently located just a few minutes away from restaurants, shopping spots, coffee shops, parks, & so much more!! What are you waiting for? Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Stephan Daniel Desgagne, eXp Realty 17 at 520-770-1000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22130244)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJnrL_0dR60Xoi00

1825 W Dominy Road, Tucson, 85713

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Seller will accept or counter offers from $179,900 - $184,900. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features great natural lighting and tile flooring throughout. The bedrooms are spacious and have great closets. Step outside into the huge yard with plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. The shed provides extra storage. This home is conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, and so much more. Owner is a licensed agent.

For open house information, contact Kaukaha S Watanabe, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22127438)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9Ake_0dR60Xoi00

3342 S Lloyd Vista, Tucson, 85713

2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Townhouse | 793 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome on cul-de -sac. Lush park in the back yard. Hiking trails near by. Shopping and restaurants also near by. NO HOA FEES OR HOA!

For open house information, contact Debbi A Ollason, Homesmart Advantage Group at 520-505-3000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22124455)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#Townhomes#Coffee Shops#Hoa#Tierra Antigua Realty#Exp Realty 17
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
595
Followers
575
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy