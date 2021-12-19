Indianapolis-curious? These homes are on the market

(Indianapolis, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Indianapolis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

52 Orange Street, Indianapolis, 46225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautifully remodeled Southside home is ready! Room enough for all your needs: three bedrooms, two full baths, and infinite charm. Taken right down to the studs and totally renovated with all the modern amenities you crave. Amazing location —close to everything you want to do and see in Indy (four minutes to Fountain Square! All appliances stay with the home. Comes with a home warranty for extra peace of mind.

For open house information, contact Deb Kent, Gallery of Homes Real Estate at 317-564-9100

5559 Rambling Drive, Indianapolis, 46239 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Darling 3 BR/2 Bath Ranch in Popular Wildcat Run is NOW AVAILABLE! Spacious Great Room with a Cathedral Ceiling, Gas Log Fireplace, & Dining Room. Cute Kitchen with Movable Center Island, White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-In Pantry, & Wall Pass-Through to Dining Room. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet and Master Bath with Double Sink Vanity, Garden Tub, & Walk-In Shower. Additional Room can be used as an Office or Play Room. Laundry Room with Overhead Storage Cabinets. Privacy Fence around Backyard, Patio with Pergola, Playset, & Mini Barn for Outdoor Storage Needs. New Furnace in 2018. This Franklin Township Neighborhood Features a Community Pool & is Located within a Great School System! Don't Miss Your Chance to See It!

For open house information, contact Debra Halcomb, Keller Williams Indy Metro S at 317-882-5900

6422 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis, 46220 5 Beds 4 Baths | $478,990 | Single Family Residence | 4,535 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed build of the Lincoln floor plan by Silverthorne Homes. 5 BR, 3.5 BA, full bsmnt, side-load garage. Main floor features great room, kitchen w/eat-in nook & walk-in pantry, den w/full bath, mudroom & formal dining room. Upstairs you'll find a grand master bedroom suite with luxury bath plus an additional full bath, three bedrooms with walk-in closets, laundry room and loft. Serene, wooded lot just under an acre. Build this design or choose another Silverthorne floor plan. Selections can be picked by you to make this home truly yours. Photos shown may be an artist rendering or model home that may feature upgrades not included in the list price of this home. Visit the Lincoln Model @ Flagstone Woods, 11848 Helenite Drive, Noblesville.

For open house information, contact Leanne M. Tacosik, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

5914 Beechwood Avenue, Indianapolis, 46219 2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Spectacular value in this two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow style home located on quiet street in desired Historic Irvington location! This home offers a low maintenance brick exterior, beautiful covered front porch with arches, large yard, huge shed in backyard that is in terrific shape, full basement, and hardwood flooring throughout most of main level. This is a terrific value add opportunity with upside equity potential as many higher priced comps in the area. This home would make a perfect starter home or investment property. Hurry, this one will not last!

For open house information, contact Scott Armstrong, Armstrong Real Estate Brokerag at 317-432-1544