Take a look at these homes on the St. Louis market now

10727 Wurdack Avenue, St Louis, 63114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Spacious, beautifully restored 3BD, 2BA ranch located in a quiet street. Fully remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar opens up to the dining room. Refreshed full bathrooms w/ new flooring in both floors. Addition includes living room w/ newly installed flooring. Sunroom is ideal for enjoying morning coffee. Attached 2-car garage with new openers plus storage and workshop area. Finished basement w/extra bedroom, laundry room and full bathroom. Addition includes storage w/ sump pump. Fenced huge backyard facing to the woods. Conveniently located next to shopping centers and restaurants. Don't miss out!

5617 Eichelberger Avenue, St Louis, 63109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Immaculate two bed, two bath, brick bungalow with major curb appeal in the highly sought after Southampton neighborhood. Enter into the entry foyer to find a bright, flowing floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, arched doorways, and tons of classic south city charm. The home also features tons of updates including a kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge included). You’ll also find a main floor bath with updated vanity, fixtures, and flooring. Additional updates include A/C (2019), furnace, and water heater, plumbing, and sewer. The partially finished basement with second full bath adds tons of extra space for an additional living area, office, or workout area- the possibilities are endless. Outside you’ll find a well maintained, fenced backyard with a deck, detached garage, and carport.

3545 Gordon Avenue, St Louis, 63114 5 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1965

NEED 5 Bedrooms? Look no Further! Nearly FULL BRICK front w/New Vinyl Siding 2021, Enclosed Soffits & Fascia, New Gutters & Downspouts 2021, Low Maintenance 14'x14'Deck W/Vinyl Rail & Gas Hook Up for your Grill, 6' Privacy Fence, New Roof 2021 Inside you will find Updated Light Fixtures, Beautiful Wood Floors Flow from the Living Rm down the Hall & into all of the Main Floor BR's. Solid Surface Corian Countertops, Gas Stove, Built-in Microwave, 42" Maple Cabinets, Kenmore Side by Side Refrigerator stays, Lazy Susan & Nice Built In Double Pantry. White 2 Panel Doors & Trim, Hall Bath w/Jetted Tub, Some Thermal Tilt Windows, Built In Book Shelves Surround the Gas F/P, w/Ceramic Tile Surround. 4th BR has Allure Wood Laminate that continues into the Lower Level Family Rm & into the 5th BR Additional Cabinets & Countertops (to stay with the house), Walk-out basement. Storage under Staircase. This Home DEMANDS ACTION & Should be Placed on Your Most Wanted List! Anything else is a COMPROMISE!

2670 Woodsage, Florissant, 63033 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Pull into this quiet neighborhood & pull up to this amazing home! Open the door & see the beautiful wood engineered floors flowing throughout the large living room, into the kitchen, and down the hallway. Down the hallway, find 2 roomy bedrooms & a full hall bath w/bright ceramic tiled floors and a new vanity. At the end of the hall, the MASTER BEDROOM & gorgeous MASTER BATH, including a majestic, tiled, shower, will make your eyes pop. Take a trip back down the hall to the absolutely eye-catching kitchen! New GRANITE countertops paired with the stainless-steel appliances will take your breath away. Bold & beautiful cabinetry gives room for all your favorite foods & kitchen tools. Make your way downstairs to this finished basement where you'll find a very LARGE FAMILY room for all your family fun time. Laundry, & storage located here as well. Attached single car garage & a large level backyard with a patio for grilling and entertaining round out this beauty. Come see for yourself!

