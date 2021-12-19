House hunting? Check these Denver townhomes

(DENVER, CO) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Denver’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

805 7Th Ave, Denver, 80218 2 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Townhouse | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Location, Location, Location! Don't miss out on this Cap Hill townhome - be moved in before the holidays. As you enter this lofty townhome, notice the bamboo wood floors in the main living and dining area which compliment a beautiful brick wall and natural wood burning fireplace wrapped in slate tile. Also on the main floor you'll find a powder bath, dining area and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upper level includes a large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, a secondary bedroom and bathroom and laundry. This unit has a nice deck and large 2 car tandem garage with ample storage. Step outside of the home and enjoy the convenience and beauty of this amazing location - tree-lined streets, neighborhood coffee shops (Pablo's one block away), restaurants (6th Ave offerings all walkable), grocery stores (Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & King Soopers all within 1/2 mile) - all while enjoying the architecture within the 7th Avenue Historic District. Venture beyond with easy access to Cherry Creek, downtown and the mountains via 8th Ave. The townhome itself is amongst just 9 other units with secured entry and interior courtyard, providing a small, safe community in a truly delightful and convenient location.

10328 Milwaukee Circle, Thornton, 80229 3 Beds 4 Baths | $539,000 | Townhouse | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in None

When space to entertain is just as important as space to unwind with a large kitchen area flowing to the living room and out onto the balcony.

8199 Welby Road, Thornton, 80229 2 Beds 3 Baths | $322,000 | Townhouse | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming Townhome in the Welby Hill Condos! This 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhome is an end unit with a primary bedroom suite. The open floor plan is welcoming with an abundance of natural light, a cozy living room fireplace, a formal dining area, a refreshing kitchen with a tiled backsplash, Corian counter tops, newer stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher and herringbone patterned wood plank flooring spans the dining room/kitchen areas. Each of the bedrooms have plenty of closet space and each room has a Hunter ceiling fan. This home also comes with an attached 1-car garage and an extra storage space or a bonus room that is approximately 6 ft tall, 14x20. Save money purchasing this home! Ask us how.

9029 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, 80247 2 Beds 3 Baths | $729,900 | Townhouse | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in None

Make this home your own with multiple configurations for the first floor allowing you to accommodate your lifestyle.. The large attached garage and optional flex spaces give you all the room you need.FEATURES-1,816 finished square feet-2 bedrooms / 2.5 baths-Optional 3rd bedroom/bath -Rooftop deck and balcony-Large master walk-in closet

