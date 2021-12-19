House hunt Minneapolis: See what’s on the market now

(Minneapolis, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Minneapolis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3131 Excelsior Boulevard, Minneapolis, 55416 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | 1,119 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Come see this meticulously cared for end unit with peak-a-boo views of the lake from the master bedroom with tiled master bath, marble counters, and walk-in closet. Go and enjoy the nearby shopping, restaurants, and Whole Foods or simply stay in and take advantage of the on-site concierge, exercise room, indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, spacious common room, outdoor dog area, and the priceless rooftop sun patio. Home also boasts maple kitchen cabinets, updated appliances, kitchen window available only in the corner units, new light fixtures and window treatments. Washer/dryer hook-up, California closet system, and executive underground parking space #77 with storage locker.

3220 Everest Lane N, Plymouth, 55447 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 1984

It has been 15 years since a property has come open the market in this family friendly cul-de-sac. Extremely well cared for home located on a quiet cut-de-sac overlooking a scenic pond. Spacious, inviting foyer with large walk-in coat closet, vaulted ceilings in living room, kitchen and dining area. Walkout lower level family room with built in video game. Demand Wayzata school district. NOTE: Property taxes reflect disabled American Veteran credit. See attached MN property tax statement.

3556 Zane Avenue N, Crystal, 55422 4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,338 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Ready for your new home, this turn key has everything you need and room for more which you can expand in the basement to make your own. Ton of new features, new kitchen, new floors, newer deck, newer front patio, to much to list! Location right off of Highway 100 and minutes to downtown and West End. A must see!

5400 James Avenue N, Brooklyn Center, 55430 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Delightful rambler on a corner lot! Home has so much to offer. Features include new carpet in basement and stairs, AC 2021 , newer windows, roof, paint, carpet. (If hardwood floors are your desire they are underneath the carpet), main floor laundry(laundry hookups in basement as well), and updated main floor bathroom. Plenty of storage throughout as well as an over-sized two car garage and storage shed. Huge living room picture window lets in tons of natural light. Large yard & new 14x7 patio is perfect for your outdoor entertaining with a new . Spacious lower level with new carpet & fresh paint. Close to Centerbrook golf course and Shingle Creek Park and tons of shopping. Easy access to highway 100, 94, and 694. Close to Downtown Minneapolis. Move in ready!!!

