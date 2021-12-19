House hunting? Check these San Diego townhomes

(SAN DIEGO, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Diego, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

1443 Locust Street, San Diego, 92106 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,025,000 | Townhouse | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tenant occupied thru Oct. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom view townhome features an open kitchen area with Kitchen Aide appliances, custom granite tile in kitchen and baths, solid wood throughout, travertine flooring in laundryroom, bathrooms and in entry off of the 2 car garage. The privacy of a single family home without the expense of exterior maintenance. Located minutes to highways, airport,downtown, coastal access, attractions and in a great school district too!

221 Donax, Imperial Beach, 91932 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Townhouse | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to this stunning and spacious home just two blocks from ocean. Entertain family and guests in the open concept first floor that features upgraded kitchen, flooring, laundry area and guest bath. Second level offers 2 bedrooms with updated shared bath. Spacious top floor master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, double sided gas fireplace and huge balcony with gorgeous views of the ocean, downtown, and mountains. Private 2 car garage offers plenty of storage space. Enjoy shops, restaurants, fishing, biking trails, and the beach just minutes from your doorstep. Your beach home awaits!

4885 Juneberry Ct, San Diego, 92123 3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Townhouse | 1,851 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Incredible opportunity to own this immaculate and move-in ready corner unit townhome in the extremely desirable community of Boardwalk at Spectrum. Nestled in the interior, away from the road and close to the BBQ and fitness/recreation center; this home features a 10 foot volume ceiling in the living area, granite counters, wood cabinets and tons of natural light and privacy with the plantation shutters throughout. Custom tiled entryway, kitchen, and master bath. A full size side by side 2 car garage with an extra deep storage area. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the full size laundry room and front loader W&D! Close to great shopping and dining, and very convenient to highways, beaches and everything else that San Diego has to offer!

328 Windjammer Cir, Chula Vista, 91910 2 Beds 3 Baths | $539,000 | Townhouse | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Dream Location! Terra Nova 2 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome located in the desirable Windjammer neighborhood. Courtyard Entry, newer stainless appliances, refinished floors, new carpet, & quiet patio off the dining room, attached 2 car garage. Community boasts a sparkling pool/hot tub, a large open grassy area for play, & no Mello Roos! Minutes walking distance to all shopping, schools, parks & a short drive to freeway access. This is the one!!

