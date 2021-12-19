Condo-hunt Miami: See what’s on the market now

(MIAMI, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Miami condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

15645 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, 33160 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,899,000 | Condominium | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Nothing beats this view! Considered the best SE-facing penthouse apartment in this boutique oceanfront building designed by notorious Fontainebleau architect Morris Lapidus. Guaranteed most unobstructed view left in Miami Beach. The Tropicana is in prime location next to the newly built Ritz Carlton Residences to the North, and Haulover State Park & Marina to the South, with sunshine on the beach from dawn to dusk. The updated apartment is currently set up as a 1 BR, but can easily be converted back to a 2 BR. 2 covered parking spots and storage unit on same floor. 24 hr lobby attendant. Unique investment opportunity with high appreciation potential.

21211 Nw 14Th Pl, Miami Gardens, 33169 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Condominium | 1,419 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great property for investors!!! Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 baths townhouse in the gated community of Majorca Isles, Miami Gardens. Built-in 2006. Washer and Dryer inside the unit and floors are laminated. Split floor plan upstairs with a large Master bedroom, bath and walking closet. Amenities include swimming pool, playground and walking paths. Good investment opportunity, currently rented, lease expires January/2022. Close to the Turnpike and easy access to Miami-Dade and Broward county. Call today to schedule a showing!

3232 Coral Way, Coral Gables, 33145 1 Bed 1 Bath | $340,000 | Condominium | 792 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful 11th Floor SMART CONDO with Google Nest & smart lighting throughout the unit (google/Alexa friendly). Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with modern white kitchen, granite counters, & updated stainless steel appliances. New large capacity washer & dryer, travertine tiles in kitchen & bathroom, & wood style vinyl waterproof floors in the rest of the unit. Enjoy the Gables Marquis amenities such as the pool, gym, sauna, activity room, & conference room. HOA fee includes, cable, internet, water & 24 hours security. Management keeps the building in great shape. Recently painted, PETS MAX 2 UNDER 40 POUNDS. Walking distance to Miracle Mile & the Coral Gables area with plenty of dining, shopping & entertainment. Short distance from Brickell, Downtown, Wynwood & the Miami Airport.

5000 Island Estates Dr, Aventura, 33160 3 Beds 5 Baths | $3,400,000 | Condominium | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in 2018

NEWLY BUILT IN 2018, LUXURIOUS MANSION IN THE SKY. COME SEE WHAT THIS AMAZING EXCLUSIVE ISLAND LIFE HAS TO OFFER. LARGER THAN TAX RECORD SHOWS. UNIT SPACE IS 4,170 SF AS PER DEVELOPER. SEE FLOOR PLAN INCLUDED IN IMAGES. ENDLESS 5 STAR AMENITIES. UNIT FEATURES SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN ALL DIRECTIONS FROM THE EXTRA LARGE BALCONIES, SUMMER KITCHEN, GOURMET HIGH END KITCHEN. MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFUL MODERN LIGHTING FIXTURES AND 3 COVERED PARKING SPACES! CURRENTLY RENTED AT $12,000/MO OWNER INVITES OFFERS!!!

