Single-family homes for sale in San Antonio

7710 Sterling Manor, Converse, 78109 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,181 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Grand entryway with high ceiling. Spectacular Waterviews!This home offers 2 eating areas,Livingroom opens to the kitchen.Upstairs Game room is a bonus.Brand New Plumbing was installed for water softener system.Big kitchen,lots of cabinets,corner pantry and stainless steel appliances.New Microwave,Dishwasher and Fresh paint.Bedrooms have walkin closets.Double vanities and a Gardentub in Primary Bath.Waterviews, green space and deer are visible from upstairs bedrooms.New outside A/C unit installed in 2020.Stone patio great addition to outside entertainment.Close proximity to Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Shopping, Entertainment ,IH-10 and 1604 close by. Neighborhood playground and park.

1836 W Craig Pl, San Antonio, 78201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,832 Square Feet | Built in 1954

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Beautiful home in the heart of Woodlawn Lake with over 2800 sq ft of living area and four spacious bedrooms with a flex room that is currently being used as an office. Centrally located with less than 10 minutes to The Riverwalk, The Pearl, and The Quarry Market. Easy access to anywhere across San Antonio with easy access to all major highways! This home boasts many updates from granite counters, upgraded tile, wood flooring in living/den area, along with vaulted ceilings, and laminate flooring in bedrooms for zero carpeting. Updated paint, lighting fixtures, fans and many more comforting amenities. Minimal landscaping required due to oversized slab for extra parking space and grilling/family events during the Summer and Fall seasons. Walking distance from Woodlawn Lake and recreational activities for you and the family! Check out the aerial pictures! Come make this your new home, today!

14723 Sir Huon St, San Antonio, 78248 4 Beds 4 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Nestled amongst the mature live oaks of sought-after Churchill Estates sits an unassuming two-story home at the end of the cul-de-sac. With a beautiful charcoal grey roof installed in 2020 and a cool grey and muted blue exterior, this house whispers modern and unique. The automatic garage door, still under warranty, was installed in 2021. Asymmetrical original windows and new, sound-proof standards throughout let both morning and evening light trickle in, while three large sets of sliding glass doors make indoor/outdoor summer living easy. This home is perfect for plant lovers with cascading natural light available in every room. Access to the crystal blue pool from the master bedroom, living room, and bonus suite make this a swimmer's heaven. The front yard offers the perfect area for local birds to eat as well as a secret garden nestled under shade- a perfect spot for morning yoga or evening icy drinks with friends. Carpet-less rooms make hot Texas summers less intense and are easy to wipe clean, particularly after dogs or children. The property offers the largest lot/backyard in the neighborhood. This property's backyard is a split third lot, purchased with the neighbor many years ago, thus a house was never built, only private yard between the homes. This is the ultimate private backyard with a privacy fence and zero backyard neighbors, only thick foliage, and trees. Upstairs offers a sitting area, bathroom, and two bedrooms- one includes its very own loft. The neighborhood includes a gated park, swimming pool, and tennis court. The street boasts only five homes and is always low traffic. Do not wait to make an offer, this is a dream home and will not last! Owner favorites: A few of my favorite parts of this home include the private park in the backyard where cozy fires with s'mores in the chimenea take place, the pool under shade trees in the afternoon with the outdoor shower, the secret garden where I meditate and watch the world go by, the master bathroom shower where I sit and have spa treatments with the Moen double shower head, and the garden full of raised beds which produced many winter vegetables like potatoes and summer favorites like green beans, tomatoes, lettuce, and blackberries. The best view, however, is from the breakfast nook in the mornings with soft light shining through the windows and the neighborhood deer walking by to say "hello". The neighborhood excels in inclusivity and acceptance of all people. The designated walking lane on Churchill Estates Blvd. is an incredible way to see neighbors, dogs, and cyclists of all backgrounds. I feel very safe and accepted in this community.

11822 Welcome Dr, Live Oak, 78233 4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Modernized 4 bed 2 bath home, with a LARGE second living space PLUS an interior workshop. Spacious backyard with a large covered patio AND a deck, with no rear neighbor as it backs to Live Oak Park! Interior updates include tile flooring throughout, granite counters, updated fixtures and recent paint. 2nd living space and interior workshop are not included in CAD sq ft. Gorgeous old growth trees in the back yard, and just steps from the playground, disc golf, and pond.

