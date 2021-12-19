Check out these townhomes for sale in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Las Vegas’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

9457 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, 89123 2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Townhouse | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1966

GREAT LOCATION- LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD SOUTH. 2 bed 1 Bath Nice looking Unit * Near Raiders Stadium, South Point Casino, Premium Outlet Mall & Town Square. Easy access to I-15 and I-215 close to Restaurants, Library- Parks and recreation* This unit also has a kitchen window providing light & view of your parking spot.

For open house information, contact Flavio D Ferran, Fathom Realty at 702-997-5085

3365 Narod Street, Las Vegas, 89121 2 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Townhouse | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1979

2 Primary Bedrooms, Laundry Closet upstairs. Recently remodeled w/soft closing drawers in the kitchen. 2 tone paint throughout. White quartz countertops & modern finishes in the kitchen. New bathroom vanities w/quartz countertops. Close community amenities including tennis courts, pool & lots of greenery. 10 minutes from the strip & downtown. FHA AND VA AFTER 12/30/21

For open house information, contact Tracy R Candelaria, Blue Diamond Realty LLC at 702-994-6234

5604 Ridgegrove Avenue, Las Vegas, 89107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1976

MOVE-IN READY! Take a drive around this community and you'll fall in love with the curb appeal of the well kept neighborhood! Don’t forget to check out the beautiful pool, dog park and clubhouse with amenities and events! ~Single story ~2 car garage ~ 1,484 square feet ~3 bedrooms ~2 full baths ~fireplace ~open layout ~Needs some TLC but great opportunity for someone looking for a place to call home. ~DON'T WAIT! MAKE THIS YOURS TODAY!!!

For open house information, contact Donna McLean, Custom Fit Real Estate at 702-408-4891

2660 Golden Sands Drive, Las Vegas, 89128 2 Beds 3 Baths | $414,000 | Townhouse | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Upgraded townhome in resort like Desert Shores Racquet Club. Guard Gated w/ roving security. Community Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Racquetball courts, access to lakes, beach, paddle boats, basketball courts, and fitness center. This home is in pristine condition. Sunken Living Room w/ vaulted ceilings and beautiful fire place. Beautifully stained concrete floors dwnstrs w/ cherry hardwood stairs and custom iron railing leading to loft. Primary bedroom has bay-window, padded carpet and walk-in closet. 2nd Primary bedroom has built in shelves, padded carpet and bath. Kitchen features island with beautiful granite countertops, Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System, pantry, SS appliances, and breakfast counter next to dining room. Home has installed Water Softener, Heating and A/C units have been replaced within the last 10 years, High Energy Efficient Attic Insulation, new Drip Sprinkler System, garage has built in cabinetry, and End lot with side yard, and more.

For open house information, contact Molly Hilsabeck, Love Local Real Estate at 702-818-3330