Take a look at these homes on the market in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Los Angeles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1441 Stearns Dr, Los Angeles, 90035 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1934

This is an amazing Spanish style, single family home in highly sought after South Carthay, one half block from Pico Blvd and Crescent Heights, walking distance to popular cafes, shopping, schools (LACES), houses of worship and more. The home's original 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths have been augmented by 2 additional "bonus rooms" which can also be used as bedrooms or additional den or office. These bonus rooms are not permitted and thus not part of the listed square footage, but can be used as additional bedrooms or for office space or family room. The huge lot also qualifies for an ADU to be added for extra income. With tasteful updates to the baths and kitchen, this home's true value will be instantly revealed. Buyer to conduct due diligence in verifying property square footage and condition. Do Not Disturb Occupants.

For open house information, contact Lorenzo 'Nick' Cates, Pacific Playa Realty at 310-256-3040

10231 Angell Street, Downey, 90242 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,229 Square Feet | Built in 1954

A charming 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with central AC/forced air heating serenely tucked away in Downey near St. John Bosco High School. An expansive, customized, 6-car, brick-trimmed driveway approach welcomes you to this home of natural warmth and casual graciousness featuring beautiful wood-laminate flooring, dramatic inset ceiling lighting, and classic crown moldings. The large living room enjoys a seamless flow with the nicely appointed sun-filled kitchen. The bedroom wing features a guest/half bathroom, great storage, 4 bedrooms with mirrored closets, and a central bathroom. There is also a private step down bonus room that includes its own separate side entrance with potential to be a 5th bedroom/office. A 2-car garage and gated rear grounds are big pluses along with a sheltered bar and open yard area. Conveniently situated close to many major freeways connecting to the entire southland. A wonderful home and lifestyle opportunity awaits you in Downey!

For open house information, contact Inger Goodman, Century 21 On Target at 562-431-2011

107 N Poinsettia Pl, Los Angeles, 90036 5 Beds 3 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,110 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Grand Spanish fixer in prime Miracle Mile offering a unique opportunity for remodel or move-in. The front exterior features a cobblestone courtyard leading to the front door & opening to an awe-inspiring circular stonework staircase & Mediterranean tile floors. On the first floor is a sizable family room w fireplace, large windows providing natural light, 1 bedroom/office, half bath, large kitchen, & door leading to large backyard. A step-down living room & dining room offer plenty of character w rich hardwood floors & moldings. The spacious kitchen has tile floor, warm-toned wood cabinetry, new appliances, & side breakfast area. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms w plenty of closet space, a large full bath & a shared Jack & Jill bath. The Master bedroom offers wide closets & private balcony. Come view this unique opportunity in prime Miracle Mile! Provide 24 hr notice for showings.

For open house information, contact Basya Gradon, Compass at 310-230-5478

1819 Yosemite Dr, Los Angeles, 90041 3 Beds 2 Baths | $949,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Nestled on a sunny street in a prime NELA location, the neighborhood is great for any family to make it their own or an investor/developer to bring a new vision to this home . First time on the market in over 30 years, this Eagle Rock traditional on a beautiful tree lined street offers 3 beds & 2 baths. There are two separate adu-like units in the back, fully equipped with a kitchenette and bathroom, perfect for rental income. Situated on a spacious 7,000 sqft lot that offers numerous possibilities for outdoor living and entertaining or expansion. Close to Eagle Rock High School, Recreation Center, Occidental College, the Rose Bowl, Pasadena City College, Downtown LA. Main house was measured at 1532 sq ft + 720 permitted guest quarters, rumpus room, bathroom, and laundry.

For open house information, contact Sebastian Wolski, Compass at 310-230-5478