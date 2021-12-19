These condos are for sale in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Walnut Creek condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Walnut Creek condos have been selected from our classified listings:

6787 Skyview Drive, Oakland, 94605 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,425,000 | Condominium | 2,903 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Daisy Finazzo - Agt: 925-7680209 - S K Y V I E W is a brand new collection of homes where executive living reaches new heights. This prestigious Oakland Hills location boasts breathtaking 4 bridge views to enjoy from from your personal expansive and relaxing balconies. With 3 different luxurious residences to choose from, you will find endless prestigious amenities and quality craftsmanship throughout your executive residence. Luxury living is key at S K Y V I E W .You won’t want to miss this opportunity to own your own piece of the best in Bay Area living.

For open house information, contact Daisy Finazzo, Discovery Realty Inc. at 888-414-6637

3 Admiral Dr, Emeryville, 94608 0 Bed 1 Bath | $349,000 | Condominium | 432 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Stacey Davis - 510-725-9030 - This bright and luxurious unit has a contemporary style and sleek designer finishes throughout. Enjoy a modern and fresh space that includes recessed lighting, custom shelving’s and organizers, a sleeping alcove, a covered patio, and a custom bathroom with and an elegant marble backsplash over the bathtub/shower combo. The oversized window brings in an abundance of natural light and the kitchen features tile flooring, a gray tile backsplash, custom white cabinetry, and a built-in glass table. For your convenience you will also have one shared storage unit and one assigned garage parking space. Watergate amenities include: 4 pools (2 are heated year-round), hot tub, steam room, sauna, tennis courts, racquetball court, boardwalk, club house, fitness center, EV charging, and 24 hour on-site security. Steps away from theatre, retail, fine dining, and the nightlife and less than 15 minutes from San Francisco. Free Shuttle to:Bart, Berkeley Bowl, Ikea, Target and public schools OPEN SUN 2-4

For open house information, contact Stacey Davis, Keller Williams Realty at 925-855-8333

2728 Oak Rd, Walnut Creek, 94597 3 Beds 2 Baths | $560,000 | Condominium | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Corrien Faso - Agt: 925-3688638 - Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1259 sqft condo located in very quiet and serene tree setting/view; and steps away from the Walnut Creek canal, Iron Horse Trail, near Walden Park, biking and walking trail. Located blocks from Pleasant Hill Bart station, Fwy 680, transportation, restaurants, Starbucks, Club Sport gym, and more. Master bedroom has a catheral ceiling and spacious walk-in closet. Beautiful wood flooring and fresh interior paint in October 2021. Water and garbage are included. Extra storage in the unit and on the balcony. The home is located in an excellent Walnut Creek school district (Indian Valley Elementary School, Walnut Creek Intermediate Middle School and Las Lomas High School): . Also enjoy the Walnut Creek downtown shopping. Offers Due Tuesday, December 22 by 5pm.

For open house information, contact Corrien Faso, RE/MAX Accord at 925-447-9000

2842 Adeline St, Oakland, 94608 0 Bed 1 Bath | $295,000 | Condominium | 630 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Kerri Naslund - 510-409-4966 - This BRIGHT, spacious mixed use condo features polished concrete floors, super high ceilings and comes with your very own washer and dryer. Unique layout is a single, not a studio and has the feel of a loft. Easily divide the space to give it a 1 bedroom configuration. You can't beat this price for such a sweet spot in Oakland! Large kitchen area with room for entertaining! This unit is perfect for commuting and close to so many amenities. Only a 3 minute drive, 5 minute bike ride or short walk to Emeryville shopping. All the benefits of a small community (only 8 units) with LOW HOA fees. This unit is EXEMPT form Oakland rent control!! 10% Down OK.

For open house information, contact Kerri Naslund, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079