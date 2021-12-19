Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

(Detroit, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Detroit. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

12681 Duchess Street, Detroit, 48224 3 Beds 1 Bath | $51,900 | Single Family Residence | 973 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Brick bungalow, tenant occupied paying $750 per month. Walking distance from schools, restaurants, and shopping centers, minutes away from Grosse Pointe border. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS BATVAI

17171 Hanna Street, Melvindale, 48122 4 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Are you looking for a house with everything done already? Pack your bags and move in ! This house is a 4 bedroom ranch with a huge master bedroom or a 3 bedroom with a large family room. Large master bedroom bedroom/family room was previously an attached garage that can be easily re converted. NEW paint, floors, doors, kitchen, furnace , hot water tank, bath, roof and much more. Deep backyard with a shed, central air, vinyl siding & immediate occupancy. Why rent when you can buy for a lessor payment or buy this as an investment house to rent out. This is truly a great home for the money.

23126 Doremus, Saint Clair Shores, 48080 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome Home to this fully UPDATED 2021 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in SCS. Pack your bags and move right in. The updated high end kitchen features soft close cabinets, hardware, plenty of counters & cabinets for all your cooking needs along w backsplash & tile flooring. The open concept to the living room w has excellent condition original wood floors & newly updated windows, the front bay window gives you plenty of natural light. Wood floors are in hallway & all 3 bedrooms. Full bath totally updated. All interior doors are white panel doors. The finished basement is fresh & bright w fully updated half bath, laundry area, furnace (2018) room. Close to the Nautical Mile, shopping & freeways.

15670 Faircrest St, Detroit, 48205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Remarks:New Home For The New Year! Completely Updated Brick Bungalow Awaits a Home Owner. This Home features a Master Suite Upstairs with Huge Walkin Closet and Bathroom, Two Well Sized Bedrooms on First Floor and Full Bath. Updated Kitchen With Luxurious Granite Countertops. Upgraded Lighting Throughout. Large Basement Ready For Your Personalization. This Home Has New Windows, Doors, Roof and More! Unpack and Relax Knowing All The Big Ticket Items Are Done!

