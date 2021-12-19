On the hunt for a home in Pleasanton? These houses are on the market

(Pleasanton, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, 94539 2 Beds 2 Baths | $899,888 | Condominium | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Faridoon Lodin - 510-366-9125 - Luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Fremont is truly a must see! bright and open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and dual sinks. The grand master features a spacious walk in closet as well as stunning en-suite with soaking tub, separate stall shower and dual sink vanity. Laundry in unit for added convenience. Private external storage room near elevator provides ample added space! Enjoy breathtaking mountain views of Mission Peak from your private patio area! Community amenities include playground, club house, exercise facility as well as friendly neighborhood. Close proximity to major Highways 680/880/237, Warm Springs BART, Ohlone College Fremont Campus, Tesla, Cisco, dining shopping and more! Make this gorgeous home yours today!

For open house information, contact Faridoon Lodin, Alliance Bay Realty at 510-742-6600

5059 Bronte Court, Fremont, 94538 3 Beds 2 Baths | $999,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,097 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to 5059 Bronte Court!! Please come inside and take a look at all the updates that have been made. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with 1097 square feet of living space. Adorable Barn Style Door Greets your guests. Step inside to find Beautiful Hardwood flooring, Freshly painted interior, recessed lighting and tons of storage space. The Kitchen is a delight with NEW tile flooring, NEW Quartz Counters and tile backsplash, NEW Appliances, Gas Stove, Deep Stainless Steel Sink and Breakfast Bar!! The Dining Room is very spacious great for entertaining. Retire to the Master Retreat complete with Attached updated Bathroom sure to please. Take a look at this Huge Backyard great for the outdoor enthusiast. All of this located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Come check it out today.

For open house information, contact Diego Herra, Keller Williams - Stockton at 209-323-2125

46883 Fernald Cmn, Fremont, 94539 2 Beds 1 Bath | $699,999 | Condominium | 943 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Warm Springs District awaits you! A golden opportunity to own this beautifully updated upstairs condo in Fremont Vista. Featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, new kitchen backsplash, hardware, updated bathroom, remarkable bedroom(s) size, and waterproof vinyl planks throughout. Enjoy the ease of your own washer/dryer hookups adjacent to your bathroom, the cozy fireplace for the winter nights in the living room or appreciate the fresh summer breeze on your own personal patio. Situated in the highly desirable Warm Springs District, close to top notch schools, easy freeway access to 680 and 880, and short distance to Warm Springs Bart Station. This phenomenal opportunity and superb location won't last long.

For open house information, contact Stacy Mardesich, RE/MAX Santa Clara Valley at 408-993-8543

633 Kalthoff Cmn, Livermore, 94550 4 Beds 6 Baths | $5,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,285 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Harcourts Luxury/Non-Distressed LIVE AUCTION - Bidding to start from $5,000,000 January 20th, 2022. All buyers and financing options welcome - loan or cash. Contingencies considered. No additional buyer fees. Submit PRE-EMPTIVE offer to stop auction! All reports and disclosures available. 18 Acres of mature netted vines with 8 varieties of grapes plus orchard of 60 olive trees. Full production facility with crushing equipment, steel tanks, bottling facility, partial underground barrel storage, large wine tasting room, beer tap room, 3 liquor licenses for vineyard, events and tastings. Grape Varietals include Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Primitivo, Barbera, Tempranillo, Sangiovese, and Grenache. Exquisite 5285sf Tuscan Style Estate Home built with the finest quality construction. Views over the rolling Ruby Hill wine country. The home has too many features to list, must see to appreciate this beautiful property. House furnishings negotiable.

For open house information, contact The Jamison Team, Tuscana Properties at 408-776-2430