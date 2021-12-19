Top condo units for sale in Portland

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Report
(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

2264 Se Madison St, Portland, 97214

5 Beds 4 Baths | $879,800 | Condominium | 2,609 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Show stopping new construction hm w/luxury urban,modern design w/ future income potential right in the heart of highly desirable and walkable Buckman with all the action and amenities PDX has to offer! 92 Walkscore/95Bikescore! Premium quality can be seen throughout w/custmcabs,slab countrs,hrd srface flring&thoughtfully designed open concept living!Other feats incl extensive tile work,neutral designer tones,modernfixtures,deck&patio!

For open house information, contact Darryl Bodle, Keller Williams Realty Portland Premiere at 503-597-2444

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21017445)

725 Nw Flanders St 402, Portland, 97209

2 Beds 4 Baths | $995,000 | Condominium | 2,541 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Perched over the park, this top floor park facing unit in Flanders Lofts is one of a kind. Living & dining spaces are accentuated by high ceilings, warm hardwoods & a 200sf deck. The 2nd floor features a bedroom suite, a large park facing office (possible 3rd bedroom) & a wine cellar. Retreat from the city on the 3rd floor, complete with a bedroom suite, additional living room, kitchenette, and a 652sf terrace, one of the largest in the neighborhood. Includes 1 parking space. Truly a rare find.

For open house information, contact Blake Ellis, Windermere Realty Trust at 503-220-1144

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21263050)

3118 Sw Dolph Ct, Portland, 97219

2 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Condominium | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Quality built, modern LEED certified 2 bed+ loft, 2.5 bath town home is set in a convenient location close to downtown, OHSU, I-5 and Multnomah Village! The kitchen/open great room has SS appliances, concrete counters, bamboo floors, high ceilings, gas fireplace, large windows and a trendy Ipe deck. Master suite complete w/huge custom walk in closet and gas fireplace! Home also includes hydronic forced air, newer AC unit, tankless on-demand water heater,Earth Advantage and Energy Star certified.

For open house information, contact Ashley Troy, MORE Realty at 503-353-6673

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21069352)

657 Ne 162Nd Ave, Portland, 97230

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Condominium | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great investment opportunity! Move in Ready. Comfortable, clean 2 bedroom Corner unit Condo with amazing location, near the MAX line and freeway. New interior paint. All appliances included. Washer and Dryer in unit, balcony with storage closet.

For open house information, contact Debbie Amhaz, Oregon First at 503-646-5006

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21061170)

