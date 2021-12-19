Check out these homes for sale in Brooklyn now

(Brooklyn, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brooklyn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1829 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn, 11214 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,098,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

The subject property consists of a 2 Family three story brick building with 1 car parking and private driveway, delivered vacant. The building is 16’ x 40’ (Approx. 1,920 Sq Ft) on a 16’ x 117’ lot (Approx. 1,969 Sq Ft). The apartment features kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with access to private rear yard. The second & third Floor is a Duplex. Second Floor features open layout Kitchen, Dining area and Living Room. Access to rear porch and private yard. Third Floor features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. Conveniently located to Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway with quick and easy access to transportation, restaurants, and shopping. Approx. Building Sq Ft: 1,920. Est. Annual Taxes: $3,952. Est. Annual Insurance: $1,514. Est. Annual Gas: $1,200 Est. Annual Water: $1,400. Zoning: R6.

41 Bentley Ave, Jc, Journal Square, 07304 3 Beds 4 Baths | $839,900 | Condominium | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on one of Jersey City’s most sought-after historic tree-lined blocks, this 3br/3.5bath luxurious duplex condo is painstakingly and masterfully restored on the exterior, while meticulously redesigned and completely gut renovated inside. Situated on a street where neighboring houses sell for well over million dollars, this grandiose unit affords its residents not only uniquely generous interior living space (2,165sqft), but also individual (not tandem!) garage parking and private backyard. As you enter the unit, it is evident the complete gut renovation perfectly blended the historically charming features into today’s modern design aesthetic. You’re greeted with an open layout great room with soaring 10’ high ceilings, expansive living/dining room area and tons of natural light throughout. The kitchen features custom cabinetry with large waterfall island, quartz counters and high-tech Samsung appliances, with direct access to the fenced-in private backyard. A gorgeous powder room and a primary suite with a large WIC and dual-sink en-suite bathroom complete this level. Lower level has a very large rec room great for versatile use (office/playroom/media room), laundry room and two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Renovations include new roof, cedar siding, all new Pella windows, all new electrical with LEDs throughout and new service, all new plumbing including new water, gas and sewer main lines, all new central HVAC with smart thermostat, extra insulation, fire sprinkler system, solid doors, moldings, hardwood floors, security cameras and intercom system. Park in your private garage and walk directly into your unit! All this is just steps from NYC transportation, PATH, dining, shops, schools and Lincoln Park with its 9-hole golf course, 21 tennis courts, dog parks, a farmer's market, multiple sports fields, playgrounds, kayaking and trails. A condo at this location and of this phenomenal scale, character, quality finishes with private parking and backyard is very RARELY available!! 5 year tax abatement already approved! MUST SEE!! Owner has NJ RE license.

3311 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn, 11235 2 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in None

This huge 2BR(J4)1BTH apartment is located on the top floor of the elevator building in the heart of Sheepshead Bay and feels bright, open and unconfined! The layout has a great flow from the entry to the dining and living area with access to the large terrace to enjoy the partial ocean views. The terrace will allow for a couple of beach loungers and a BBQ grill. The windowed separate eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops and provides space for a dining set. Oversized master bedroom has a western exposure and offers deep built-in closet with mirrored sliding doors. Second bedroom has two windows, huge closet and can easily fit a queen size bed. This ready to move-in residence also features hardwood floors throughout, fully tiled bathroom with soaking tub and two deep coat closets. This very well maintained building with live-in superintendent is pet friendly and allows sublet from Day One with board approval. Monthly carrying cost of $864.00 includes all utilities except electricity. Wait list for in-door parking. Around the corner from Emmons Ave with its numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, with convenient access to Manhattan and Brighton beaches, to major highways, subway B and Q lines, local buses.

30-44 29Th St, Astoria, 11102 1 Bed 1 Bath | $419,000 | Condominium | 440 Square Feet | Built in None

Huge Studio !! Condominium!! LOW MAINTANCE FEE !!!! LOW TAXES !!!!! Heat hot water and cooking gas is included in the maintenance fee ! Well maintained building Live in Super !!! Eat in Kitchen !! With huge window !! Two huge double closets !!!! Laundry in the ground floor !!! and Two brand New Elevators in Building Trash shoot in every floor Double Window I the living area ! 5 minutes to N train !!30th Ave !! 15 minutes to Manhattan!!! No Pets Shared Outdoor Space Parking available $125 short waiting list !!!!

