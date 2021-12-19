Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Manhattan area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Manhattan area:

952 East 226 Street, Bronx, 10466 6 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This enormous 2 Family is just over 3000 sq ft. Both apartment have 3 bed 2 bath . The finished walkout basement also has a full bath and the driveway accommodates parking for 3-5 cars. In walking distance to the #2 and #5 train

For open house information, contact Akmicar Torres PENA LOUIS B

1852 Tomlinson Avenue, Bronx, 10461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Morris Park location , this single family home in the heart of Morris Park community has a large driveway that leads to rear parking and storage shed, large living room , formal dining room, updated kitchen with a half bath that walks out to rear patio area, hardwood floors, second level has three bedrooms and a full bath, lower level is a finished basement with storage room, close to #5 train , public transportation and retail stores.

For open house information, contact Joseph Cosentino, Morris Park Realty Group at 718-881-1923

71 Powers Street, Brooklyn, 11211 0 Bed 0 Bath | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

71 Powers Street features two buildings: The front building consists of six residential units each of which contain 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, LR/DR and Eat-in-Kitchen. The rear building is a one family house with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a walk-in closet on 2.5 stories. Both buildings have full unfinished basements, separate utilities and have access to a shared yard.Within walking distance of G, J, L, M, Z Trains along with shopping and restaurants on Union Avenue, Metropolitan Avenue, and Grand Street.

For open house information, contact John T. Navarrete, R New York at 646-504-9860

62-68 Ellwell Crescent, Rego Park, 11374 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Fantastic opportunity! Truly unique property: Separate unit on the side attached to the main house! Lovely backyard! Garage for 4 cars! Close to all!

For open house information, contact Annie Agardi, Exit Realty One at 718-997-6667