Home ownership in Bronx is within reach with townhouses like these

(BRONX, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Bronx’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

32 Buttonwood St, Jc, West Bergen, 07305 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

A LOVELY 2 BEDROOMS 1 1/2 BATH DUPLEX IN SOCIETY HILL NEIGHBORHOOD, WITH SO MANY AMMENITIES, GATED COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL TENNIS COURT WALKWAY BY THE BAY. CLOSE TO ALMOST EVERYTING AND ANYTHING. LOW TAXES. SOME TLC NEEDED.

For open house information, contact RAFAEL ORELLANA, FOOTPRINTS REALTY at 201-984-2443

102 Abbie Ct, Guttenberg, 07093 2 Beds 3 Baths | $679,990 | Townhouse | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in None

Showcase Bull's Ferry Bergen !! Hardwood floors on main floor and carpet upstairs. Granite counters, 42" cabinets and new stainless steel appliances in gourmet kitchen. Custom built entertainment unit around fireplace with pre wiring done for all your hifi sound needs and recessed lighting all through the house. Fully refurnished powder room on main floor. The open floor plan boasts an open living/dining area leading to sliding glass doors and backyard; perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom suite with large walk-in California style closet (both rooms) and sumptuous bathroom leads to a view balcony. Parking for two cars; one in private garage and one in driveway. This popular community features two pools with jacuzzis, tot lot, waterfront promenade and free shuttle to the NY Waterway Ferry and Light Rail. It is steps to the 158 bus to Port Authority. Close to restaurants and shopping. A Commuter's Dream Home!!

For open house information, contact QIZHAN YAO, REALMART REALTY at 732-727-2285

110-17 64Th Avenue, Forest Hills, 11375 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,149,000 | Townhouse | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful Townhouse Style Home. It features a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Full finished basement with outside entrance. Hardwood floors, lots of storage space and driveway. Close to major highways, buses, and train stations. Near shopping centers and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Eduard Niyazov, Coldwell Banker American Homes at 866-664-0347

1053 E 231St Street, Bronx, 10466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Townhouse | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Newly renovated Beautiful Brick single-family home located on a quiet residential street. Offering 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, huge open concept living room with kitchen and dining space and hardwood floors throughout. Nice size backyard excellent for entertaining, finished full walkout basement with separate entrance. Long private driveway. Conveniently located near #2 & #5 train, multiple bus lines, schools, shopping hubs, and major highways.

For open house information, contact Brian Mason, Exp Realty at 888-276-0630