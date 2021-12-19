ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Check out these townhomes for sale in Philadelphia

Philly Report
Philly Report
 2 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) These Philadelphia townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4mf1_0dR609xl00

3034 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, 19134

2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Townhouse | 800 Square Feet | Built in None

Immaculate straight- through townhouse in desirable Port Richmond. Excellent condition from top to bottom. Move-in condition. Central air. Replacement windows. Rear patio area. Furniture, washer, dryer, refrigerator in the house are included.

For open house information, contact Barbara Matthews Weiss, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH927948)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFetO_0dR609xl00

922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, 19010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Mayflower Square Community! There are 4 units shared one building entrance. This subject unit is the end unit on second floor. Bright natural light inside of the unit and surrounded by beautiful court yard with flowers and plants. Spacious Living room entrance with skylight and double sliding doors leads to the balcony with a full view and can breathe the fresh air from the courtyard garden. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, maple cabinet and dishwasher. Electric cook top. While drinking coffee on your breakfast table, you can look through the craft display window into the front parking spot and trees in the front parking lot. The master bedroom features a closet, a good size master bathroom with tub, vanity cabinet and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom sits very privately, faces backyard and can view the beauty of the courtyard and the balcony. The second bathroom with shower is next to the kitchen and also connects to the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bathroom has access from hallway and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and windows facing front of the building and the rear side. The stack-able washer and dryer combination hides in the hallway with wooden blend doors. A spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd level with the 3rd bedroom with a large closet and a full bathroom/shower. The central HVAC unit and hot water are in the unit in the crawl space on the 2nd level. A storage is in the basement and you can go to lower level designated parking spot in the garage from the basement. Close to the Paoli/Thorndale train station, shops and restaurants. Near local colleges and hosiptal. The unit is currently being occupied by graduate students on a lease that ends in July 2022. Rent is $2,100/month. Good cash flow and low condo and maintenance fee . Great investment opportunity.

For open house information, contact Vince Range, Collegeville at 610-489-7700

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAMC2006258)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Mg0A_0dR609xl00

621 S 8Th Street, Philadelphia, 19147

3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,900 | Townhouse | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 621 S. 8th Street in Bella Vista. This 3-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome offers amazing space and amenities that make it a rare and unique home. The 18-foot wide front entrance features an ornate metal gate with keyed entry, well-lit for added security. Enter the tiled foyer to the beautiful family room with large Anderson windows, 10 ft. ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. A gas fireplace with floor to ceiling marble surround and custom cabinetry on either side of the fireplace provide a perfect area for entertaining. There is even a built-in refrigerator for added convenience. Step up to the open dining room area with more built-in cabinetry to display your glassware. The open floor plan continues through to the eat-in kitchen with floor to ceiling custom cabinets and pantry. Lots of light shines through the Anderson casement windows above the double sink. GE Profile stainless steel appliances include a large double wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas on glass cook top. The kitchen door leads to a large (25 ft x 18 ft) yard with patio, garden, stone veneer walls and private keyed rear alley access. A large powder room with pedestal sink completes the first floor layout. The second floor features hardwood floors in the hallway and master bedroom suite and a laundry closet with full size washer & dryer. Enter the spacious master bedroom suite through its elegant double doors. There is a convenient built-in desk and two huge closets. The ensuite bath has its own linen closet, double sink vanity, full soaking tub, separate shower, bidet and water closet. Bedroom #2 is a good size with double closet doors and is conveniently located near the hall bath with shower. The beautiful hardwood flooring found on the first two floors continues in the third floor where you will find the perfect entertainment area with vaulted 12 ft. ceiling, complete with pool table, family room area, guest bedroom and full bath with shower. In addition to all the space and storage offered on all three floors of this home, the large basement provides even more storage and access to the outside through its bulk-head doors. Comprehensive 2-year home warranty included. New roof, solar attic fan, hot water heater, newer brick front (2014), gas heat with two-zoned AC provide low-maintenance, move-in ready value. Conveniently located down the street from Cianfrani park and within walking distance of Center City, the Italian Market, popular restaurants and retail. Schedule your tour today to see what an amazing lifestyle 621 S. 8th Street has to offer!

For open house information, contact Marge Boccuti, Regional Sales Center at 267-350-5555

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH970432)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350HWP_0dR609xl00

2077 E Venango Street, Philadelphia, 19134

3 Beds 2 Baths | $201,900 | Townhouse | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this brand new three bedroom in a growing area.This home consist of three bedrooms new tile bathroom and new powder room. Kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. There is a wall pantry.Plenty of counter space. There is a finished walk out basement with storage and laundry area. Central Air

For open house information, contact Michael Barrett, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH2041642)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these houses for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
Silicon Valley

Unique multiple-use mini compound off Piedmont Avenue

The modern property at 4001-4003 Howe St. features a luxury two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home (with large bonus room and expansive basement/workshop) and a separate sleek, contemporary studio cottage. There also is an income-producing, newly remodeled commercial space all located in the heart of the Piedmont Avenue shopping district. You enter...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Collegeville, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
Manhattan Echo

Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spectacular Astor Place Duplex Loft This sprawling 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom duplex loft offers 4,275 square feet of living space that has been
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Restaurants#Townhome
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21131 Ashburn Heights Drive

Bright and Sunny 2 level attached home has the openness and feel of a single family hone! Spacious granite countertops in kitchen with Double Ovens and center island. Huge Pantry and ample laundry room. Hard surface flooring throughout the home. Beautiful Fireplace in the family room, recessed lighting luxury plantation shutters and French doors allow light to stream in. Primary retreat with dual walk in closets and lovely en suite bath. 2 car rear load garage with attic space above- perfect for extra storage!. Courtyard with Patio. Located in an amenity rich community, the HOA covers your Landscaping, Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Terrific location close to the toll road and several commuter routes as well as the Silver Line Metro.
ASHBURN, VA
KEAN 105

Take a Look Inside the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas

I spend quite a bit of time on Realtor.com "window shopping" and "daydreaming" about winning the lottery and buying a mansion. Well, I still haven't won the lottery thus haven't bought a mansion. However, I found one that is perfect for those with lots of cash, cars, and the need to hold righteous parties in a palace worthy of any celebrity.
TEXAS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Mysterious Black Octagon Shaped Home in Illinois For Sale

If black is your color then you will want to check out this house painted black inside and out. Look, I like to have color on walls don't get me wrong, but having one color throughout the entire outside and inside of the house might be a bit too much. Black is all over this octagon-shaped home for sale in Lincoln, Illinois. Black ceilings, walls, bathroom, kitchen, bedrooms, garage, you name it. If there is a wall or ceiling there is black paint on it. It looks like a goth house, and I am sure is fun to decorate for Halloween.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Cozy house on Lake Mallalieu for sale

This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

A bewilderingly beautiful home set high in the Texas clouds has graced the real estate market in San Antonio for $3 million. The 5,668-square-foot penthouse, located at the Residences at The Alteza, is elegance reimagined with its vast five bedrooms and six bathrooms, most of which offer dramatic views of the city for as far as the eye can see.
REAL ESTATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Chenequa home on North Lake that was once owned by a U.S. congressman recently sold for $4.89 million

Once home to several generations of the Reuss family, a North Lake property recently sold for $4.89 million. The village of Chenequa residence, known as Northcote Estate, sits on 15 acres and features 140 feet of lake frontage, a 5,710-square-foot main home that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also includes a guest home that is over 1,000 square feet, a carriage house that is over 500 square feet, six garage spaces, a swimming pool, petanque court and a tennis/pickleball court.
NORTH LAKE, WI
Huron Daily Tribune

See inside this partially underground $1.1M Illinois home with pool, gym

This custom contemporary ranch located at 5054 Buchta Drive in Bethalto, Illinois features modern construction on 5.5 acres. There's a recreation room that features an indoor pool, hot tub and gym. The asking price is $1.1 million. Located in the Edwardsville school district, there's more than 5,000 square feet of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

67 Westside Avenue

Well maintained twin brick home in Hagerstown! Convenient access to I-81! Enjoy city living but with private off-street parking and a backyard all for an amazing price! Newer kitchen and bathroom, remodeled only a few years ago. 3 spacious bedrooms and a fantastic walk-up attic with option to finish for extra living space or simply keep as easy storage. Hardwood floors and beautiful historic charm with original woodwork and trim throughout! Private backyard complete with a newer shed and great landscaping. Washer/dryer are on the main level off of the kitchen but can easily be placed downstairs for extra kitchen space. Entertain outdoors or simply relax on your own time in the warmer months. Walking distance to downtown Hagerstown to enjoy the local restaurants, theater and other amenities. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey! Schedule your showing today or swing in to the OPEN HOUSE on Sunday 12/12 from 2-4pm!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy