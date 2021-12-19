Check out these townhomes for sale in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) These Philadelphia townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

3034 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, 19134 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Townhouse | 800 Square Feet | Built in None

Immaculate straight- through townhouse in desirable Port Richmond. Excellent condition from top to bottom. Move-in condition. Central air. Replacement windows. Rear patio area. Furniture, washer, dryer, refrigerator in the house are included.

922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, 19010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Mayflower Square Community! There are 4 units shared one building entrance. This subject unit is the end unit on second floor. Bright natural light inside of the unit and surrounded by beautiful court yard with flowers and plants. Spacious Living room entrance with skylight and double sliding doors leads to the balcony with a full view and can breathe the fresh air from the courtyard garden. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, maple cabinet and dishwasher. Electric cook top. While drinking coffee on your breakfast table, you can look through the craft display window into the front parking spot and trees in the front parking lot. The master bedroom features a closet, a good size master bathroom with tub, vanity cabinet and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom sits very privately, faces backyard and can view the beauty of the courtyard and the balcony. The second bathroom with shower is next to the kitchen and also connects to the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bathroom has access from hallway and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and windows facing front of the building and the rear side. The stack-able washer and dryer combination hides in the hallway with wooden blend doors. A spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd level with the 3rd bedroom with a large closet and a full bathroom/shower. The central HVAC unit and hot water are in the unit in the crawl space on the 2nd level. A storage is in the basement and you can go to lower level designated parking spot in the garage from the basement. Close to the Paoli/Thorndale train station, shops and restaurants. Near local colleges and hosiptal. The unit is currently being occupied by graduate students on a lease that ends in July 2022. Rent is $2,100/month. Good cash flow and low condo and maintenance fee . Great investment opportunity.

621 S 8Th Street, Philadelphia, 19147 3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,900 | Townhouse | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 621 S. 8th Street in Bella Vista. This 3-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome offers amazing space and amenities that make it a rare and unique home. The 18-foot wide front entrance features an ornate metal gate with keyed entry, well-lit for added security. Enter the tiled foyer to the beautiful family room with large Anderson windows, 10 ft. ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. A gas fireplace with floor to ceiling marble surround and custom cabinetry on either side of the fireplace provide a perfect area for entertaining. There is even a built-in refrigerator for added convenience. Step up to the open dining room area with more built-in cabinetry to display your glassware. The open floor plan continues through to the eat-in kitchen with floor to ceiling custom cabinets and pantry. Lots of light shines through the Anderson casement windows above the double sink. GE Profile stainless steel appliances include a large double wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas on glass cook top. The kitchen door leads to a large (25 ft x 18 ft) yard with patio, garden, stone veneer walls and private keyed rear alley access. A large powder room with pedestal sink completes the first floor layout. The second floor features hardwood floors in the hallway and master bedroom suite and a laundry closet with full size washer & dryer. Enter the spacious master bedroom suite through its elegant double doors. There is a convenient built-in desk and two huge closets. The ensuite bath has its own linen closet, double sink vanity, full soaking tub, separate shower, bidet and water closet. Bedroom #2 is a good size with double closet doors and is conveniently located near the hall bath with shower. The beautiful hardwood flooring found on the first two floors continues in the third floor where you will find the perfect entertainment area with vaulted 12 ft. ceiling, complete with pool table, family room area, guest bedroom and full bath with shower. In addition to all the space and storage offered on all three floors of this home, the large basement provides even more storage and access to the outside through its bulk-head doors. Comprehensive 2-year home warranty included. New roof, solar attic fan, hot water heater, newer brick front (2014), gas heat with two-zoned AC provide low-maintenance, move-in ready value. Conveniently located down the street from Cianfrani park and within walking distance of Center City, the Italian Market, popular restaurants and retail. Schedule your tour today to see what an amazing lifestyle 621 S. 8th Street has to offer!

2077 E Venango Street, Philadelphia, 19134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $201,900 | Townhouse | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see this brand new three bedroom in a growing area.This home consist of three bedrooms new tile bathroom and new powder room. Kitchen with granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. There is a wall pantry.Plenty of counter space. There is a finished walk out basement with storage and laundry area. Central Air

