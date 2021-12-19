On the hunt for a home in Phoenix? These houses are on the market

(Phoenix, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Phoenix. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5151 N 13Th Place, Phoenix, 85014 3 Beds 3 Baths | $602,000 | Townhouse | 2,202 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Discover your Balance....''Nirvana at Colter'' is a collection of 29 Contemporary townhomes thoughtfully designed to blend privacy and community. The homes with Private Roof Decks and Views incorporate tasteful design language coupled with thoughtful layouts for a fresh take on urban luxury. ''Nirvana at Colter'' is centrally located in Uptown Phoenix, an urban mecca that is undergoing a food and cultural renaissance with immediate access to 7th Street's burgeoning Restaurant Row, Central Avenue hotspots and boutiques galore. Homes are 2202-2283sqft , 3 Bedroom PLUS upstairs Bonus Room, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story floor plans with Chef-Inspired Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances with Gas Range + Included Refrigerator, Standard Wood floors & 10 Ft Main Level Ceilings. Oversized Roof Deck with Privacy Wing Walls and sweeping views, 2-Car Garage, Private Ground Floor Patio with Multi-Slide Door, Master Bedroom Deck, Dual Master Closets, Spa-Inspired Master Bath with Designer Curated Quartz Countertops, Included Hardwood Flooring on Main Level and Staircases. Centrally Located in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix , Madison School District, Minutes to Hiking/Biking Trails & Walking Paths, Convenient Access to Light Rail & Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

5223 S 16Th Place, Phoenix, 85040 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Absolutely immaculate home with a true pride of ownership! Situated on a corner lot in the highly sought-after, gated community of Santiago. This home offers the perfect location close to amenities, highway access, dining, shopping and golf! Enter an expansive great room floor plan and prepare to be impressed. Gorgeous wood-like tile adorns the entire home with plush carpets in the bedrooms. Soaring ceilings with recessed lighting and plenty of windows make this home light and bright! The kitchen features maple spice cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and designer lighting above the breakfast bar. The split floor plan has a massive master bedroom with ceiling fan and gorgeous barn door opening into the bathroom with dual sinks, and an expansive walk-in closet and shower. The three additional bedrooms all feature ample closet space and ceiling fans. Exit to the back covered patio and prepare to entertain. With pavers and low-maintenance rock, plus a grass patch and garden boxes, the lot offers everything you're looking for! Hurry and schedule your viewing today!

8238 E Mackenzie Drive, Scottsdale, 85251 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 1959

The Mackenzie House in Old Town Scottsdale is the newest remodel in Scottsdale Estates. The open floor plan with lots of natural light includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a walk-in Laundry Room, and a separate formal living room. No expense was spared in this beautiful remodel, with a 10-foot kitchen island with a waterfall edge, white and gray cabinets, and a beautiful herringbone backsplash. Enjoy your brand-new HVAC and yard that is large enough to add a nice-sized pool. You have the option to remodel the garage area to add an oversized garage and a huge master bedroom.

2134 W Montebello Avenue, Phoenix, 85015 3 Beds 2 Baths | $451,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Outstanding Mid-Century Modern Remodeled home w/great curb appeal. Bright open interior, trending palette, upgraded ceiling fans, stone fireplace, & beautiful tile floors. Stunning chef's kitchen features white upper cabinets w/grey lower cabinets, SS appliances, breakfast bar, patio access, & quartz counters. Bright dining area is perfect for entertaining. Plush carpet in all bedrooms, large closets, & upscale baths. Private en suite in the primary bedroom. Enjoy the backyard covered patio, sparkling diving pool, & an extended patio for entertaining. This is the one! Call today!

