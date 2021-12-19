Townhomes of Dallas: See what’s on the market

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Dallas, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Dallas, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

3115 Golden Oak, Farmers Branch, 75234 3 Beds 3 Baths | $305,000 | Townhouse | 2,074 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Gorgeous one of a Kind Townhome located on a quiet Cul De Sac lot. This 3 Bed and 3 bath Townhouse offers 2 family rooms, Granite countertops, Breakfast Bar, Fireplace, Spacious Oversize-Rooms, Advanced Security Features, Surround Sound Speakers, Tons of natural lighting throughout, Extended living Space in The Backyard for Entertaining. Central location near golfing parks and shopping. Schedule you're showing today. Thanks!

12505 Montego Plaza, Dallas, 75230 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Townhouse | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Gorgeous move-in ready townhome in mint condition. Stunning hardwoods, marble and granite throughout. Spa like master bath. Large third bedroom downstairs previously used as home office, opens to rear patio. Lots of light and storage. Unbeatable location in superb neighborhood, with sparkling pool and beautiful tennis courts part of amenities. Extra wide staircase can easily accommodate stair lift if ever desired. Wired in camera system. 9 foot wide cedar lined window seat in master with additional built in storage and media cabinetry. High end kitchen appliances with gas stovetop. Montego Plaza is a quiet .8 mile circular drive, perfect for walking, jogging, biking and dog walking.

2727 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, 75219 2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Townhouse | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy two-story townhome in owner occupied community in the dazzling neighborhood of Oak Lawn. Ideal for a small family or individual looking to begin building their portfolio. Galley style kitchen with updated cabinets, tile floors downstairs and a wood burning fireplace to top off the living room. Nice, cozy & private patio with french doors that bring the outside in. The two bedrooms are upstairs along with the washer-dryer connections. Attic space for extra storage and 1 assigned covered parking space. Walking distance to Starbucks, Total Wine, restaurants and shops. The unit is currently tenant occupied. Current tenants can either move out or continue month to month.

2828 Bellflower Drive, Mesquite, 75150 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,790 | Townhouse | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14694613 - Built by HistoryMaker Homes - February completion! ~ Popular Bowie Floor Plan with the huge Kitchen Island. Silver + Upgrade Plan. Corner home with park just the back.

