Check out these homes for sale in Atlanta now

(Atlanta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atlanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6748 Brandon Mill Road, Sandy Springs, 30328 5 Beds 4 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1960

BY APPOINMENT ONLY. SEE SHOWING REMARKS AND DO NOT USE SHOWING TIME. PRIME SANDY SPRINGS LOCATION! PRICED FOR IMMEDIATE SALE! RANCH WITH LOTS OF LIGHT WITH FANTASTIC RENOVATION POTENTIAL OR NICE SIZE LOT FOR YOUR CUSTOM BUILD. SIDEWALK PROJECT UNDER WAY ON BRANDON MILL ON SUBJECT PROPERTY SIDE OF STREET TO BE MORE PEDESTRIAN FRIENDLY. SECOND KITCHEN IS IN LOWER LEVEL FOR IN LAW SUITE POTENTIAL.

455 Glen Iris Drive Ne, Atlanta, 30308 1 Bed 2 Baths | $375,000 | Condominium | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Unicorn: a mythical creature, hard to catch, or, simply, very rare. That's what you've got here in Sager Lofts: live-work and no rental restrictions! Sun-splashed, top floor, west-facing perfection with 15ft ceilings in the heart of Old Fourth Ward. Four blocks to Ponce City Market, five minute walk to the Beltline, quick bike ride to Krog Street, Inman Park, Virginia Highland, and Midtown. Enjoy your early morning with the pup in Old Fourth Ward Park to start your day then wind down with a glass of wine on the balcony watching the sunset light up ATL!

1278 Richard Road, Decatur, 30032 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,199 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Ranch home convenient to everything! Here is a great opportunity to get close to Atlanta for a reasonable price.

811 Gilbert Street Se, Atlanta, 30316 3 Beds 1 Bath | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Move in ready Craftsman Bungalow in Ormewood Park. This freshly painted 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has newly refinished hardwoods in the living room and dining room entered through the front porch. Laundry room/mud room accessed from kitchen opening to a fenced-in intimate backyard. One block from neighborhood restaurants.

