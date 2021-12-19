House hunt Kailua Kona: See what’s on the market now

(Kailua Kona, HI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kailua Kona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

68-3753 Piki Pl, Waikoloa, 96738 3 Beds 2 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,138 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This home is an entertainer's dream.



Double doors lead to a massive tiled courtyard allowing both outdoor and indoor living space. Boasting 3 large bedrooms (walk in closet in the massive master suite) and 2 full bathrooms this home is spacious, well maintained, and welcoming. Expansive views from the back Lanai and Hot Tub area are beyond beautiful. Rock walls and easy to maintain landscaping surround the home.



The home also offers a Large Living room as well as a spacious dining room. Newly updated Kitchen and a large office are just a part of the 2137 sq. feet of indoor space.



A huge game room, featuring a pool table (that stays with the home) is another fun feature.



A large Laundry room and work space leads to the 2 car oversized garage.



The home has over 4000 sq. foot of indoor/outdoor living space.



All rooms have sliding doors leading to the courtyard.



Brand new split system A/C keeps the house cool and dust free!



Please visit https://waikoloa.org for association information.

68-3625 Haena St, Waikoloa, 96738 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Enjoy the tropical views of the Kohala Mountain in this beautiful and spacious 3bd/ 2.5 bath home located in Haena St. This home is perfect for Hawaii living and the expansive great room is perfect for entertaining. Venture into your own tropical garden where you can find mature orange, lemon, lime, and coconut trees. This gorgeous move-in-ready home is located in sunny Waikoloa Village. This is your chance to own an amazing property that is just minutes away from some of The Big Island's most beautiful beaches: Hapuna and Mauna Kea Beach.



Some of the many outstanding features of this home are:



* Spacious open concept living space

* Master bedroom has spacious closets, and his and hers vanity sinks

* Gourmet kitchen with stunning natural marble countertops and stainless steel appliances

* Beautiful wood-grained tile floors throughout the main living areas

* * Fully paid Photovoltaic System PV / 13 solar panels on the NEM program

* Custom, matching blinds in clean white to match the trim in all windows.

* Energy-efficient LED recessed lighting throughout.

* 2020 Newly installed 2 Fujitsu A/C unit mini-split air conditioning units.

* Under-cabinet LED ambiance lighting in kitchen.

* Spacious 2-car garage featuring epoxy floors.

* An additional exterior 4’x8’ tool shed.

* Low maintenance landscaping with timed irrigation and exotic tropical plants.

* Mature orange, lemon, lime, and coconut trees.

*Located on a quiet street



Waikoloa is known for year-round sunny weather and breezy tradewinds. It is also close to some of the most beautiful sandy beaches like Hapuna and Mauna Kea.

This property is subject to mandatory membership in the Waikoloa Village Association and annual HOA fees. The Waikoloa Village Association includes a private swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court, and two parks. This property does not have an STVR permit.

73-4194 Eluna St, Kailua-Kona, 96740 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1989

LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH A COZY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD CABINETS AND CERAMIC FLOOR TILES. DOUBLE STAINLESS STEEL SINK, BRAND NEW GAS STOVE, BLACK REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND A FOOD PANTRY. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM WITH GORGEOUS TROPICAL CEILING FANS. HARDWOOD DOUBLE DOORS ONTO A PRIVATE 8 X 20 OPEN DECK WITH AMAZING VIEWS OF THE BLUE PACIFIC OCEAN. LOVELY MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE ROCK WALLS. HANDICAP FRIENDLY MASTER BATHROOM WITH A FULL SHOWER STALL. BOTH BEDROOMS OFFER OCEAN VIEWS OVER THE NEIGHBORING ROOF TOP. LARGE BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO PLANT YOUR GARDEN. SWEET KEITT MANGO TREE AT THE BACK OF THE PROPERTY. TANGELO, WHITE GUAVA AND WAIWI AT THE FRONT ENTRY. GREEN T LEAF AND TROPICAL PALM TREES ADORN THIS PROPERTY. SLOPED CONCRETE DRIVEWAY WITH A PARTIAL ROCK WALL AT THE FRONT AND RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME. STORAGE SHED IN THE CARPORT FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE, BRAND NEW WASHER AND LAUNDRY AREA IN THE CARPORT. NEIGHBORING CHAIN LINK FENCING AT THE LEFT AND REAR OF THE PROPERTY. LOTS OF STORAGE/ WORKSHOP BENEATH THE DECK AND HOUSE. NICE BIG BACK YARD PERFECT FOR PLANTING. HOME SWEET HOME!

75-637 Halewili Pl, Kailua Kona, 96740 4 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,722 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Single Family Home with guest house on 1 acre lot in gated community close to schools, shopping, restaurants and beach. Cool elevation about 700 ft.

Cash Offers Only. See attached listing disclosure re: Litigation

This is a bank owned property subject to pending litigation, Title will be transferred via a Quit Claim Deed with no warranty, being sold 'As-Is'.

Seller will not provide survey, termite report, cleaning, or disclosures other than the attached pending litigation disclosure provided by the Seller's Attorney.

Seller and it's agents strongly recommend that buyer have an attorney review Title and pending litigation information prior to signing an offer.

