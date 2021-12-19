Check out these homes for sale in Grand Junction now

(Grand Junction, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Junction than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

501 Nw 3Rd Street, Ogden, 50212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Large home on corner lot, all remodeled and ready for a new owner! Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Main floor features large rooms, open staircase, enclosed front porch, full bathroom. Full basement with tons of storage space, efficient furnace, updated water heater.Breezeway to the oversized 24 x 30 garage and Finished off Bonus Room/ Man Cave/Party Room!

102 Se 2Nd Street, Ogden, 50212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind, beautiful historic Brick Victorian home. The home is walking distance from shopping, food and the beautiful Ogden downtown. You will find so much character and history in this home. Fully equipped kitchen with all appliances. Laundry and 1/2 bath on the main level. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy a beautiful morning on the enclosed 3 seasons porch. On the upper level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 3/4 baths and so much more! Closets galore in the master! The best part of this home is not on the inside but the outside....imagine listening to a soft rain on a cool, crisp, fall evening rocking under the covered porch. Around back you will see the old carriage house, which is now a walkout storage area. You will be blown away at the quality of craftsmanship that was put into this home.

608 E Walnut Street, Ogden, 50212 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 648 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Cute one story home is low-maintenance and efficient. It sits on a third of an acre, with convenient location near east edge of Ogden. Bedrooms, Laundry, full bath, and utility room all on main level. Partial basement for storage and storm shelter. One car detached garage provides additional storage. Home has vinyl flooring and ceiling fans throughout. Bathroom was updated within last couple years. Easy commute to Ames, Des Moines, and Boone. Call your agent today for a showing!! (New roof on home and garage 2021, new front sidewalk 2021)

205 W Walnut Street, Ogden, 50212 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Condominium | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Larger then most houses, decked out like a new build this Condo was built in 2016. Rustic brick walls exposed, barn door, high ceilings, Real wood grey stained floors, with Cherry cabinets and granite counter tops. 3 bedrooms, laundry room, office nook and a two plus heated garage. The Purchase of this property comes with a one year member ship to Ogden Fitness, located across the street. The location is awesome, with stores and restaurants close by. Less then a block away is a Fareway going up and will be open Oct. 2022. Ogden School system is pre-k through 12th.

