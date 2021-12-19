Top homes for sale in Saint Joseph

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

(Saint Joseph, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Joseph will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pabIr_0dR601tx00

912 N 24Th Street, St Joseph, 64506

4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in None

*Highly Motivated Seller* This charming historical home has unlimited potential. Spacious rooms with beautiful original hardwood floors and stained glass. Walk up attic has the potential to become an amazing master suite. Recently painted exterior. Large fenced in yard with outbuilding that could easily be converted into mother-in-law quarters. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to live in a unique, historical neighborhood and make this the home of your dreams!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phA1Z_0dR601tx00

3131 St Joseph Avenue, St Joseph, 64505

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Don't miss out on the amazing opportunity!! Immaculate 3 bed, 1 bath home with a cozy front porch complete with front porch swing! Spacious living room, formal dining room, large kitchen complete with buffet table (that stays with the property) and built in corner coffee bar! Adorable bedrooms on main level with bathroom! Large 3rd Bedroom upstairs! Full walkout basement! Spectacular back deck overlooks nice sized back yard with additional parking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elsYQ_0dR601tx00

11730 Windham Road, St Joseph, 64505

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This is a beautiful home in a lovely neighborhood. With 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and nice yard, this home has plenty of room for your family. The master bathroom has a soaker tub and a huge closet! Picture the cozy nights in front of the wood burning fireplace. Don't miss out, make your appointment soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjMXn_0dR601tx00

2925 Mitchell Avenue, St Joseph, 64507

5 Beds 5 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 1889

SHORT SALE. Amazing 1880's 3-Story Victorian Home near Barlett Park. The pictures don't do it justice! Spacious entry, open staircase, formal living, library, formal dining, kitchen with ample storage and enclosed porch access. Two staircases to 2nd floor sitting area and 4 bedrooms. 3rd floor bedroom, family room and bathroom. Fantastic patio area, carport and 2 car detached garage all on just over half an acre. Home needs some TLC but has so much incredible potential!

