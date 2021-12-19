ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Check out these homes on the Saint Augustine market now

St. Augustine News Beat
St. Augustine News Beat
 2 days ago

(Saint Augustine, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Augustine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078nub_0dR5zzPf00

329 Riberia Street, St Augustine, 32084

2 Beds 3 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction... One Of Five New 2bd/2.5 Bth Contemporary Tastefully Designed Homes In The Heart Of The Nation's Oldest City,Rg-1 Zoning,Short Term Rentals Allowed,Great Income Potential! Walk To All Location,Still Time To Make Your Design Choices,Buy One Or More And Create Your Rental Investment Portfolio! A Truly Great Home,Rental,And... Investment!!!

For open house information, contact Donna Wendler, The St Johns Realty Group at 904-471-9464

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-213241)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GA6b_0dR5zzPf00

149 Island Cottage Way, St Augustine, 32080

3 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Corner Lot At The End Of The Road With The Nearby Community Pool Makes This An Ideal Location In Quaint Island Cottages. "elegant Coastal" Describes This Key West Cottage Home With Beautiful Columns In The Entry And Hardwood Floors In The Open Concept Living Area. Features Include New Lg Kitchen Appliances And New Carpeting In The Main Floor Owners Suite. Upstairs,This Home Also Offers An Office,A Bonus Room And 2 Large Bedrooms That Open Up To The Balcony Overlooking The Pond. And,The Hoa Maintains The Yard!,Just Minutes To The Beach!

For open house information, contact Peggy Gachet, Watson Realty Corp (A1A) at 904-494-2575

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-219539)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WhK0_0dR5zzPf00

360 Wildwood Drive, St Augustine, 32086

3 Beds 3 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fantastic Home On 2.3 Acres Close To Everything! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Has Been Meticulously Maintained And Is Move-in Ready. Concrete Block And Brick Construction With A Newer Metal Roof Provides Durability,Low Maintenance Beauty! Upon Entering You Will Notice The Spacious Formal Living Room With Fireplace And Dining Room That Are Great For Entertaining Friends And Family. The Large Kitchen Is Light And Bright And Features Lots Of Counter Space And Cabinet Storage,A Cozy Dining Area And Huge Breakfast Counter For Casual Meals Or Morning Coffee. The Laundry Room Is Conveniently Located And Has Extensive Counter Space With A Sink And Plenty Of Storage. Beyond Is The Massive Great Room With Double Sliders That Provide Lots Of Natural Light.,The Spacious Master Suite Features A Walk-in Closet And Attached Bath With Twin Sinks,Tub And Separate Shower. The Guest Bedrooms Are Good-sized And Well Placed Near The Main Bathroom. The Oversized 4-car Detached Garage With Workshop Area Is Great For Car Enthusiasts,Wood Working Or Just About Any Hobby! This Expansive Property Is In An Ideal Location Close To The Beaches,Shopping And Dining. This Is A Rare Opportunity To Have An Estate Sized Property That Is Move-in Ready And Offers Endless Possibilities. Perfect For Horses,Goats And Pigs!

For open house information, contact Teresa Jacalone, Watson Realty Corp (US1 South) at 904-797-8600

Copyright © 2021 St. Augustine & St. John's County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBORFL-218617)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMdJd_0dR5zzPf00

30 Great Star Ct, St Augustine, 32086

3 Beds 3 Baths | $277,990 | Townhouse | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One-of-a-kind stunning townhome located within walking distance to Treaty Park, and minutes away from downtown St Augustine and the beach. Step inside and discover a spacious open floor plan with 9-ft. ceilings and vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. The modern kitchen showcases a wide peninsula, breakfast bar, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, white painted 42-in. upper cabinets with crown molding, and Whirlpool(r) stainless steel appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator, electric glass cooktop, dishwasher and vented microwave.

For open house information, contact HOWARD FLASCHEN, ROUND TABLE REALTY at 904-469-7653

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1123956)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Saint Augustine, FL
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Saint Augustine
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
St. Augustine News Beat

St. Augustine News Beat

St. Augustine, FL
63
Followers
163
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy