Check out these homes on the Saint Augustine market now

(Saint Augustine, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Augustine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

329 Riberia Street, St Augustine, 32084 2 Beds 3 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction... One Of Five New 2bd/2.5 Bth Contemporary Tastefully Designed Homes In The Heart Of The Nation's Oldest City,Rg-1 Zoning,Short Term Rentals Allowed,Great Income Potential! Walk To All Location,Still Time To Make Your Design Choices,Buy One Or More And Create Your Rental Investment Portfolio! A Truly Great Home,Rental,And... Investment!!!

For open house information, contact Donna Wendler, The St Johns Realty Group at 904-471-9464

149 Island Cottage Way, St Augustine, 32080 3 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Corner Lot At The End Of The Road With The Nearby Community Pool Makes This An Ideal Location In Quaint Island Cottages. "elegant Coastal" Describes This Key West Cottage Home With Beautiful Columns In The Entry And Hardwood Floors In The Open Concept Living Area. Features Include New Lg Kitchen Appliances And New Carpeting In The Main Floor Owners Suite. Upstairs,This Home Also Offers An Office,A Bonus Room And 2 Large Bedrooms That Open Up To The Balcony Overlooking The Pond. And,The Hoa Maintains The Yard!,Just Minutes To The Beach!

For open house information, contact Peggy Gachet, Watson Realty Corp (A1A) at 904-494-2575

360 Wildwood Drive, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 3 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,706 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fantastic Home On 2.3 Acres Close To Everything! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Has Been Meticulously Maintained And Is Move-in Ready. Concrete Block And Brick Construction With A Newer Metal Roof Provides Durability,Low Maintenance Beauty! Upon Entering You Will Notice The Spacious Formal Living Room With Fireplace And Dining Room That Are Great For Entertaining Friends And Family. The Large Kitchen Is Light And Bright And Features Lots Of Counter Space And Cabinet Storage,A Cozy Dining Area And Huge Breakfast Counter For Casual Meals Or Morning Coffee. The Laundry Room Is Conveniently Located And Has Extensive Counter Space With A Sink And Plenty Of Storage. Beyond Is The Massive Great Room With Double Sliders That Provide Lots Of Natural Light.,The Spacious Master Suite Features A Walk-in Closet And Attached Bath With Twin Sinks,Tub And Separate Shower. The Guest Bedrooms Are Good-sized And Well Placed Near The Main Bathroom. The Oversized 4-car Detached Garage With Workshop Area Is Great For Car Enthusiasts,Wood Working Or Just About Any Hobby! This Expansive Property Is In An Ideal Location Close To The Beaches,Shopping And Dining. This Is A Rare Opportunity To Have An Estate Sized Property That Is Move-in Ready And Offers Endless Possibilities. Perfect For Horses,Goats And Pigs!

For open house information, contact Teresa Jacalone, Watson Realty Corp (US1 South) at 904-797-8600

30 Great Star Ct, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 3 Baths | $277,990 | Townhouse | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One-of-a-kind stunning townhome located within walking distance to Treaty Park, and minutes away from downtown St Augustine and the beach. Step inside and discover a spacious open floor plan with 9-ft. ceilings and vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. The modern kitchen showcases a wide peninsula, breakfast bar, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, white painted 42-in. upper cabinets with crown molding, and Whirlpool(r) stainless steel appliances, including a side-by-side refrigerator, electric glass cooktop, dishwasher and vented microwave.

For open house information, contact HOWARD FLASCHEN, ROUND TABLE REALTY at 904-469-7653