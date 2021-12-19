On the hunt for a home in Saint Cloud? These houses are on the market

(Saint Cloud, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Cloud. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

22 5Th Avenue N, Cold Spring, 56320 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 1952

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home centrally located in Cold Spring, walking distance to downtown. This home was updated in 2017, updates include vinyl siding, windows, kitchen cabinets, flooring, furnace and water heater. Main level features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with laundry on main level, great for functionality! Dining room walks out to a great patio with fenced in back yard. Lower level is unfinished with tons of storage and ready for the future owners design, finish the space to grow equity. Come check out this great home!

1014 12Th Street Se, Saint Cloud, 56304 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Unique Rambler near Munsinger Gardens, SCSU & Riverside. Wonderful home for 1st time buyer/SCSU student or downsizer with nice garden, open floor plan, detached garage.

4376 30Th Street S, Saint Cloud, 56301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Come live in Stirling Waters! Large lot with views of nature and wildlife out your sun room and back door. Did I mention no backyard neighbors? This stunning patio home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths (including a private master bath), granite counters with a breakfast bar, SS appliances, a beautiful granite surround gas fireplace, in-floor heat and many, many more amenities. Easy access to Hwy 15 and 94. If you like city living with a country feel, you will love Stirling Waters! Quick close possible, move in this fall!

22900 State Highway 15, Saint Augusta, 56301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This manufactured home sits on a block foundation. The unfinished basement has an egress window. Master suite with private bath. Main floor laundry. The St Cloud, Racori, and Kimball buses have close stops.

