Take a look at these homes on the market in Pittsburgh

248 Tech Rd, Thornburg, 15205 5 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Custom built home in the exclusive Thornburg neighborhood of Pittsburgh! Traditional features with an expansive floor plan includes 5 full Bedrooms; 2nd level Master with en suite Bath, along with 3 additional well-sized Bedrooms with Common Bathroom. Main Level Living offers a formal Family, Dining, Living Room & Den as well as a full bath adjoining to the 5th bedroom with adjacent Laundry room. The fully equipped Kitchen showcases custom cabinetry details, moveable center Island and Thermador stove. A sun room/ eat-in dining area directly off the Kitchen leads to the back yard & patio. Two large lower level Bonus rooms, with a full bath and 2nd Kitchen is Perfect for a Guest/ In-Law Suite. 3 Car Garage. Ample Storage space throughout the property. Custom designed and attentively maintained by the one and only previous owner. Minutes from Chartiers Country Club & Golf Course amenities, Highway access, Robinson Twp Shopping & Dining. A truly well designed, timeless home!

502 Glenn Ave, Glenshaw, 15116 5 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1900

One of a kind Grand Old Lady. Step back in time to a time of great craftsmanship and style. This home has all of the original oak woodwork, pocket doors, french doors,bannisters, stained glass, mantels and hearths and all of the original lighting fixtures. This is a home for someone who will fall in love with it and its history and have the means to bring her back to her original glory. Majestically set on just under an acre, she is close to major thruways for an easy commute and is just a short drive to all of the North Hills amenities. It is simply a treasure to behold.

139 N Duquesne Ave, Cheswick, 15024 3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charmer in Cheswick! Solid, all brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style with so much to offer. Original hardwood floors, open flow floor plan from living room to dining room to kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with good closet space. Covered front porch, large, level side yard, 3 car attached garage and large storage shed! Close to Rt 8 and the PA Turnpike for an easy commute. Short drive to shopping, entertainment and healthcare venues. What's not to like?

6147 Mountain Avenue, Bethel Park, 15102 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in None

BANK ORDERD AUCTION! Surprising 3 Bedroom, Single Family Home. Featuring Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Basement , FWA Gas Heat, Front Porch.** AUCTION DATE & TIME: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23RD AT 11:00 AM **AUCTION HELD ON SITE. INSPECTION ONE HOUR BEFORE AUCTION. Price showing: $79,000 is the Recommended Opening Bid. **Seller will convey a good and marketable title that will be free and clear of all encumbrances. NO BUYER'S PREMIUM OR AUCTION FEE!!!

