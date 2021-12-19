Check out these New York homes on the market

(New York, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New York will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

209-10 41St Avenue, Bayside, 11360 1 Bed 1 Bath | $228,888 | Stock Cooperative | 650 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Top Floor South Facing One Bedroom Co-op steps from the train. Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Renovated Bath, Stainless Steel Appliances, Great Closet Space. Dedicated storage space included free in basement, wait list for garage parking, large laundry room in basement, strong building financials. Proactive board making great changes for the building. New roof on building in 2019, new windows in all apartments in 2019, new lobby floors in 2020. Exquisitely clean building, attentive super and building staff. Easy no-alternate side parking, walk to Bell Blvd shops and restaurants, LIRR and numerous local parks. Building financials are solid, all-around well-run cooperative. Parents can buy for children and children for parents.

2256 East 60Th Place, Brooklyn, 11234 4 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Magnificent gut renovated ultramodern brick duplex house with 3 car private driveway, nice privet back yard, front porch and back balcony, 4 bedrooms all together, 3 bathrooms (2 with shower and 1 half), kitchen with granite counter tops, SS GE Monogram Appliances, Space-maker 2 Wolf self cleaning oven, new GE dish washer, custom cabinets, red oak floors, beautiful wood stair case, custom ceiling and walls moldings throughout, crystal brush paint with Italian wall paper, heated floors in hallway and 2 full bathrooms, top of the line LG washer/dryer, recessed LED lighting and beautiful chandeliers, 2 zone central AC, lots of closets, 2 walk-in closets in 2 master bedrooms, modern new balcony off small bedroom, Zephyr cooking exhaust, tank-less water heater, 6 year old cast iron gas heater, foyer has a closet, doors and moldings are hand finished. Park across the street. Close to shopping, buses and schools. Quiet block. This is a two family house used as one family house. The house has new electric, new plumbing, new floors, new walls, new ceilings, etc. The furniture and fixtures are also for sale. Fully fenced back yard has a nice furniture with a grill that connected to gas line, no gas tanks needed. One of the bedrooms on the walk-in level could be used as an office with separate outside entrance. Beautiful modern bathrooms. Great neighborhood. Move-in condition. Don't miss!

150-38 Union Turnpike, Flushing, 11367 2 Beds 2 Baths | $658,000 | Condominium | 1,003 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom of appx1003 sqft, renovated with love, high end appliances, ducted vent hood, and hardwood floors throughout. Excellent layout, move in condition and plenty of built in closets for storage, full unit length balcony with an amazing city view. Laundry Room on each floor, 24 hr doorman, luxurious lobby and postal services in the building. Take the elevator up to the first floor where the private community area is located with children playground, Gym and even swimming pool. EACH unit comes with a GARAGE PARKING SPOT with no additional monthly charge! Located close to highways with great transportation nearby, easy access to everywhere. it's a must see!

189 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, 11201 1 Bed 2 Baths | $970,000 | Condominium | 842 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Lowest price-per-square-foot unit available in this building!Welcome to #4A, a spacious and sunbathed flex 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit in completely renovated condition. White oak flooring lines the floor leading to an open kitchen floor plan with white lacquer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and CesarStone countertops and backsplash. Floor-to-ceiling bay windows in the living room and bedroom face South and West, giving sunny views all day to the serene courtyard and garden. The second bedroom can be used as a bedroom, home office, or work space. One bathroom is a private en-suite for the master bedroom, and the other bathroom is available for other guests. This unit has fantastic closet space with 3 closets, and garage and bike storage is available. Conveniently located walking distance to the A/B/C/F/G/Q/R/2/3 trains, this home offers incredible value and flexibility in a booming neighborhood.be@Schermerhorn is a 24-hour full-time doorman elevator building located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn within walking distance of all major subway stations and tons of amenities. Enjoy a range of amenities, such as 24-hour attended lobby, landscaped courtyard and greenhouse, fitness center, landscaped roof deck with Manhattan skyline views, a central laundry facility, media lounge and billiard room with entertainment center, and free Wi-Fi in the common areas. Convenient on-site garage parking is available. Private cabanas are available for purchase.Showings are now allowed in-person or virtually. Please reach out directly for a showing today!

