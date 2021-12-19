ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Check out these homes on the Philadelphia market now

Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Philadelphia, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philadelphia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

525 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia, 39350

3 Beds 4 Baths | $131,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1930

REDUCED!!! Great home in historical area. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, breakfast area, laundry, formal dining, living area with fireplace, kitchen and a walkout basement. This property has lots of storage space and includes a shed/storage bldg plus a large walkout basement. Lots of character comes with this property which includes the wood floors and lighting plus original doors and fireplace. Nice tile in bathrooms and tub areas. Enjoy your days on the large covered front porch overlooking the historical area! This home has a lot to offer and is a must see! Contact an agent today to see this lovely home.

260A Rea St, Philadelphia, 39350

2 Beds 2 Baths | $17,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Quaint 2BR/2BA home that is convenient to Downtown. Features include covered parking, utility room, covered porches & an eat in kitchen.

