Check out these homes on the Mount Shasta market now

(Mount Shasta, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mount Shasta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

26745 Sims Rd, Castella, 96017 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1907

This home provides phenomenal fishing access on the famed Upper Sacramento River. Train tracks are located between the property and the river and provide tremendous access to explore the river's trout filled waters and some good swimming holes. 1,012 sf home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, easy access off off I-5 on Sims rd. 45 minutes to Redding, 10 minutes to Dunsmuir, 20 minutes to Mt. Shasta.

533 Madison Drive, Mt Shasta, 96067 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,490,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,038 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is a chance to complete your dream home at the base of Mt Shasta! This totally unique, sustainable, "green", 4000+sqft Deltec home is waiting for you. Deltec is an environmentally responsible company that provided the structural shell of this home. Because they use a self-supporting roof system the home has no load-bearing walls. The round design gives you huge panoramic views, bringing the outdoors in and lets you completely customize the floor plan. Currently the approved plans include 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, yoga studio/office space that could be used as a 4th bedroom, plenty of storage areas, a massive living area with lovely views of Mt Shasta, a dedicated electrical room below the house &a root cellar. A detached 3 gar garage and separate carport are on-site. There is a fully fenced orchard/garden area with mature fruit trees too. Enjoy views of the mountains, Black Butte & Castle Crags from different areas on this private, quiet (located away from the freeway & train tracks) 11 acres that is just minutes from downtown Mt Shasta. For more information on this type of home and options for completion visit www.deltechomes.com.

201 Merritt Ave, Mt Shasta, 96067 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 808 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable Mount Shasta cottage located a stroll away from coffee shops, restaurants and trails. It has two bedrooms, one bath, and a large two car detached garage. Metal roof, propane fireplace, cast iron tub and a white picket fence! This home would make a perfect mountain getaway with Mount Shasta Ski Park, Lake Siskiyou, and world class fishing, biking & hiking trails just minutes away...The home needs some minor cosmetic fixes. Tenant occupied, please call your realtor to schedule a showing in advance.

5521 Shasta Ave, Dunsmuir, 96025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect home for your mountain getaway or your first home, with plenty of room for the whole bunch! This charming two-story home has many upgrades, with beautiful sunlight shining throughout. Features include a newer wood stove, brand new monitor heater, and gorgeous new wood floors in the living room & family room. The spacious kitchen includes hardwood cabinets and a beautiful built-in hutch in the dining room. Upstairs are the three bedrooms, full bathroom with tub / shower combo, and second living room area and a sunroom with views of the canyon to the east. Relax and entertain in your large, sunny fenced-in yard, perfect for your garden or pets. Imagine the festive cookouts and fireside chats on the elevated front yard patio, complete with an older stone grill (likely needs to be rebuilt). The home is located just a couple blocks from Dunsmuir's best restaurants, shops, farmers' market and galleries. Mt Shasta Ski Park, Lake Siskiyou, Upper Sacramento River, alpine lakes and trails await you! Don't wait, this home is full of charm and priced to sell. Seller is selling this property "as is."

