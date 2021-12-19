Top homes for sale in Mt Vernon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Mt Vernon, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Vernon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4211 Sassafras Court, Mt Vernon, 62864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Woodglen Acres. Updates include new flooring in the living room, kitchen and master bathroom in 2021. New furnace, A/C and water heater in 2021. New stainless steel appliances all stay. Interior doors have been replaced. New storm door. New ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Large fenced in backyard with a new deck and attached gazebo in 2020 is perfect for entertaining.

15336 E Windsong, Mount Vernon, 62864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this amazing new farm! Complete with 3 bed 2 bath mobile home and huge pole barn for your tractor and ATV! This farm has 9 acres of production quality acres in the front with 70 plus acres of hardwood and ridges in the back. You won t find a more complete turn-key farm. Forever home or hunting camp, this one is sure not to disappoint! Call me today for a private tour of this amazing farm. Located just a little north and east of Mt. Vernon, IL in Jefferson County!!

201 Opdyke Avenue, Mt Vernon, 62864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Leased until April 30, 2023 - Investment Opportunity! 2013 - new furnace; 2014 new laminate floors; 2017 New outside electric service and new breaker box. Range and refrigerator are included! Same tenant for over 7 years! Leased until April 30, 2023.

2520 College Street, Mt Vernon, 62864

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Come see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home! Conveniently, centrally located! Privacy-fenced in, Large back yard, full unfinished basement and many many updates! Stimulating natural lighting, with beautiful floors throughout.

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon, IL
70
Followers
296
Post
425
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

