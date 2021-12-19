On the hunt for a home in La Follette? These houses are on the market

(La Follette, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Follette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3941 Hickory Valley Rd, Andersonville, 37705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,328 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This home has 2 stone FP to enjoy your wine beside, Large Living room upstairs for all your holiday gatherings. Downstairs was added later and is completely open with full bath and laundry. Hardwood floors thru out the home. Master Bathroom Double sinks with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Master has Walk-In Closet, along with Bedroom 1. Kitchen is a galley style kitchen with tile back splash and beautiful light wood cabinets. In the dinning room enjoy eating dinner while you are overlooking the mountains and wildlife in the triple bay window. This home is less than 10 miles from Norris Lake or Hickory Star Marina, 8 minutes from Big Ridge State Park. You are within 5-10 from the Elementary, Middle, or High Schools Sellers can have back deck removed it buyer requests. Price has been reduced to reflect repair to the deck.

424 Howard Rd, Lafollette, 37766 3 Beds 3 Baths | $767,499 | Single Family Residence | 2,667 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Enjoy spectacular Cumberland Mountain views and ultimate privacy from this 14+ acre parcel. Relax on the wrap around porch of this big beautiful 3bd, 3ba home with tile & hardwood floors, granite counter tops, updated appliances. Owner's suite and bath includes a walk in close, fireplace, and sunroom overlooking the fields below. Home is protected with an electric gate. Farm includes 3 horse barns with electricity, 2 car garage with extra storage above, an outbuilding, and a western style bunk house/guest house, professional landscaping, water fountain, creek on property, 30 amp RV hookup, nice wood fencing surrounding the property. This home and horse ranch/farm looks and feels like you just stepped into the pages of a Southern Living Magazine with all it's country charm. 1. Extra storage over the two car garage 2. Extra side Patio/Deck 3. Wrap around covered porch 4. Garage Opener 5. Wood Fencing 6. Water fountain in the center of a round stepping gardening 7. Paved Driveway lined with Bradford Pear Trees on each side 8. Concrete Sitting Benches 9. Professional landscaping 10. Security gate, installed 2020 (Light Master with remote and automatic open and shut sensor and key-code box 11. Bordering Mountain Streams 12. Gazebo 13. Boat Launch and newly renovated marina about 10 minutes from home 14. 2 propane gas fireplaces 15. Recessed lighting and fans throughout 16. Walk-in Closets 17. Double sinks, handicap toilets, jacuzzi tub, and shower in owner's suite 18. 2 split AC units and 2 hot water heaters 19. 220amp service in sperate in garage 20. 30amp RV hookup 21. 5 total outbuildings/barns 22. Western Style Furnishing Conveys in Bunk House/Guest House 23. Security lights 24. Granite counter tops 25. Farm Equipment and garden tools: Tractor and 2 riding lawnmowers can be sold separate 26. Horse's do not belong to Seller 27. Bell Tower in yard does not convey 28. Antique sewing machine does not convey 29. Most all furniture can be purchased

405 Sportsman Lane, Andersonville, 37705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1982

405 Sportsman Lane is located in Andersonville Tennessee. This home is within 10 minutes to I75 and even a shorter drive to a full service marina on Norris Lake. This one level rancher is nestled on a corner lot within an established neighborhood with mature trees. The interior of this home has been updated with precision to detail and craftsmanship that you typically will not find in this price point. The living room provides open beans, tongue and grove ceiling, and recessed lighting. Continue to the kitchen to find solid cabinets, granite tops, and tiled backsplash. From the kitchen you can access the 2 car garage, utility room with brick backsplash or the amazing family room. This space has tons of windows, vaulted ceilings, with doors leading to the deck. This family room is an amazing space for this seasons football games. On the other side of the home and down the hall you will find the first two bedrooms and first full bathroom. Continue to the right and you will find the owners suite. Here is a walk in closet and again a custom bathroom unlike others. This home provides warmth and love ready for you. Contact for more information or a private tour. You may also view this home with our 3D Tour.

1435 E Norris Point Rd, Lafollette, 37766 3 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Like-new panoramic lakeview 3 bed, 2.5 bath home atop the point in Norris Point, minutes from the community boat launch. Open concept great room walks out to full width deck, ideal for entertaining. Lower level lakeside bedrooms both walk out to full width patio, plus a deep garage big enough for the boat and lake toys. Available as a turn key rental, second home or retirement dream - and 7/10 ac lot big enough for outbuildings or expansion as desired. Just in time to enjoy for the prime 2021 summer season!

