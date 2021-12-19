Check out these homes for sale in Canon City now

(Canon City, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canon City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1188 Illinois Avenue, Canon City, 81212 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Cute bungalow on one acre in North Canon move-in ready! This home has two bedrooms and one full bathroom, as well as a kitchen, dining room, and living room combo. There are wood kitchen cabinets, laminate floors, pretty pine paneling and a kitchen bar that lends character to this simple-living home. One of the bedrooms has a sliding glass door to the backyard. A picketed & gated front porch is perfect for "Porch Life" and securing the pets. The back majority of the property could be fenced off for animals. A new roof was installed in 2017 and the home is cooled by a roof mount swamp cooler. The shed in the backyard is included. With some vision, creativity and elbow grease, you could give this home that warm, "country-living" feel that is so desirable these days. Come take a look today!

4510 Hwy 9, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Like a breath of fresh air! Move in READY with 2356 sq ft, 4bed 2 bath rancher, detached 2 car garage and huge BRAND NEW 60x40 SHOP with cement floor, 12 ft garage door and a man door all on 35.84 acres. Home has been completly re-painted inside with new laminate flooring, beautiful stainless appliances including front load washer and dryer and CENTRAL AIR! Two living spaces with huge living room and family room. Very open concept with lots of light. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, center island and a big pantry. Split bedroom design, master has a five piece bath. Gorgeous views from the back deck of the BLM across the highway. Such easy access with driveway off highway 9. Out of town but not too far out. No covenants or HOA dues!

817 Forest Avenue, Canon City, 81212 1 Bed 2 Baths | $99,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,179 Square Feet | Built in 1903

Investment Property. Sold AS IS. 1179 Square Feet. Detached 2 car garage alley access, centrally Located. Majority of the home is unfinished. Great investment opportunity in a great location with tons of potential with R2 zoning.

1321 Parkmoor Road, Canon City, 81212 2 Beds 1 Bath | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Beautiful Lincoln Park home situated in fantastic low traffic pocket subdivision. This home is squeaky clean on the interior and exterior. Large living room is open to the dining room. Carpet in the living room with tile throughout kitchen, dining room, hallway and bathroom. Hardwood flooring in both bedrooms. Beautifully updated kitchen with custom concrete countertops. Out back you'll find a large covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Back yard is meticulously maintained with large shade tree and fruit bearing apple tree. Back yard also includes in ground sprinkler system, large storage shed, outdoor wood burning fireplace and garden area. 2 shares of Deweese ditch water make it easy to keep everything green! Don't miss your opportunity to call this place HOME!!!

