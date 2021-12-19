Indian Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

(Indian Springs, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Indian Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

411 Basin Falls Street, Indian Springs, 89018 5 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,157 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Wow! Look At This Beauty Nestled In The NEW Solaris Community At Indian Springs By Beazer Homes. This Gorgeous 2 Story, 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Brand New Build/2021 Features BRAND NEW TILE Flooring, 1 Bedroom And 1 3/4 Bathroom Downstairs Perfect For When The Family And Friends Come To Visit. Amazing Loft Upstairs Could Be A Great Game/Recreation Space Or Craft Area. Loft Has An Open Layout And Luxurious Vinyl Flooring Throughout With The Primary Bedroom Featuring A Delightful Step-In Shower, Relaxing Soaking Tub, PLUS A MASSIVE Walk-In Closet. This Home Includes Upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer and Window Coverings. With $80k In Upgrades Carefully Selected To Make This Home A True ONE OF A KIND And Just Located 1 Hour Outside Of Las Vegas, This One Is The Ideal Entertainer's Paradise Looking To Enjoy The Small Town Feel Without Sacrificing The Love For The Big City!!!

355 Triple Falls Street, Indian Springs, 89018 4 Beds 2 Baths | $364,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,021 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Move-in Nov/Dec!! Zero down payment, if using VA or USDA programs. Brand new Beazer SINGLE story home in the new community, Solaris at Indian Springs. Just a quick drive outside of Las Vegas this community has that small town feel but is just close enough to the big city. This 3 bedroom home features an open layout with premium Smolder cabinets paired with Quartz countertops throughout. Private primary suite has spa-inspired bath offering a walk-in shower, soaking tub, plus huge walk-in closet.

710 Dawson Falls Street, Indian Springs, 89018 3 Beds 2 Baths | $353,730 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Available for March Move-In! Zero down payment, if using VA or USDA programs. Brand new Beazer SINGLE story home in the new community, Solaris at Indian Springs. Just a quick drive outside of Las Vegas this community has that small town feel but is just close enough to the big city. This 3 bedroom home features an open layout with premium cabinets paired with Quartz countertops throughout. Private primary suite has spa-inspired bath offering a walk-in shower, soaking tub, plus huge walk-in closet.

