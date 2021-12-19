Take a look at these homes for sale in Big Bear Lake

(Big Bear Lake, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Big Bear Lake. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

573 Edgerton Drive, Baldwin Lake, 92314 2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Never lived in, 2021 newly built mountain home nestled in Big Bear City! Located just 15 minutes away from Big Bear Lake and Snow Summit, making it a perfect second home or AirBnB. The kitchen completely opens up to the spacious living space with custom cabinets and luxurious calacatta gold quartz countertops! Included is a welcoming extra wide grand staircase that leads up to more open living space as well as the bedrooms. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including a designer navy vanity in the master bathroom as well as a large laundry room to comfortably accommodate your needs. A custom extra deep garage with insulated steel doors makes such a great attribute with over 1,000 sf of space with 2 spots that pull all the way through to accommodate all of your vehicles, toys or boat. Mountain sites will be truly enjoyed on the oversized trex balcony with access from each bedroom. With a new electrical, plumbing and heating system as well, this home truly brings all the comforts of mountain living. This home is truly one of a kind.

663 Cove Drive, Big Bear Lake, 92315 6 Beds 9 Baths | $4,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,471 Square Feet | Built in 2011

LAKEFRONT ELEGANCE! Ultra custom Adirondack log style home located at the tip of Cove Drive - deepest section of the lake, with panoramic views, and wind protection from the prevailing westerly winds. Exterior finishings feature massive distressed logs, stone walls, and copper gutters. Gorgeous heated flagstone driveway, walk ways, and patio/deck areas. Nearly 100 feet of lake frontage with newer, low maintenance 3-slip dock included. SMART home with Lutron + iPad technology allows for remote access to lighting, window coverings, music, TV, A/C, heating, alarm, video surveillance and more. Impressive interior with cathedral ceilings, rich wood accents, flooring to ceiling stone fireplace, and wall of glass that opens all the way up to let the outside in. Gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances. 6 bedroom suites + office + game room. For the discerning buyer, this is truly one of a kind!

42363 Paramount Road, Big Bear Lake, 92315 3 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1992

The epitome of rustic, homey, and relaxing is this idyllic cabin in Big Bear! With all over wood detailing inside and out, this 1,944-sqft retreat with attached 2-car garage is mountain living at its finest with a large wrap around deck, wood beamed ceilings, plush carpeting, and picturesque views of the surround forest. Enjoy a roaring fire in the living rooms beautifully crafted stone/brick fireplace or a sumptuous dinner in the spacious dining room with neighborhood views. This darling kitchen has wood cabinets with display windows, neat tile countertops, and built-in appliances. All bedrooms include built-in closets and plush carpeting while the primary bedroom includes an en-suite bath. On ground level, delight in this versatile bonus room complete with storage, mullion windows, plus a half-bath. This quaint mountain home is located only minutes away from the center of town's markets, local shops, restaurants, and the glorious lake! Enjoy historic Big Bear today!

39035 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin, 92333 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in 1927

ICONIC NORTH SHORE LAKEFRONT PROPERTY WITH BREATHTAKING 180 DEGREE VIEWS OF THE LAKE, SKI SLOPES, AND MOUNTAINS..... Rumored to have once been owned by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, this is lakefront property is a Big Bear landmark, and truly one of a kind. Deep water location with close to 200 ft of lake frontage, & one of the best sandy beaches in all of Big Bear. Totally remodeled in 2018. Open and inviting kitchen area with refinished cabinetry, marble counters with tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and a great nook area to enjoy the views. New lighting and hardware. Warm, rich wood flooring throughout, along with heavy beamed accents and river rock fireplace. Cozy primary suite has seating area and gorgeous ensuite bath with large soaking tub overlooking the lake. 2 guest bedrooms, including a custom bunk room. Custom vanities with quartz counters and tiled showers. Detached carriage house has great views, several lounge & sleeping areas, plus its own bathroom.

