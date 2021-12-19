On the hunt for a home in Christmas Valley? These houses are on the market

(Christmas Valley, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Christmas Valley. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

86291 Langdon Springs, Christmas Valley, 97641 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Here is your chance to own 20 acres in Christmas Valley with 2 single wide/remodeled mfg homes that are nesteled in the trees and backs to BLM land!! Fantastic views of the wide-open space and night skies So quite and peaceful you can hear the wind and coyotes at the same time. Metal covered snow roof over both. One home has been fully remodeled and the other is almost complete. Seller reports the well produces PLEANTY of water. Each home has it's own septic system. RV sized doors on the garage/shop. Lean to on both sides of the garage allows for extra storage. Sold with current furnishings.

For open house information, contact Tamara L Liday, Crescent Lake Realty LLC at 541-433-5368

87149 Cypress Lane, Christmas Valley, 97641 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1979

home is located in the center of town with all the amenities close by. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath singlewide manufactured home. Included is the lot next door with a cement stab for a total of .66 acre lot to enjoy of stay in the present home while you biuld your new home on this separate lot. Added to the present home is a 12' x12' insulated storage room right off the kitchen. Septic was replaced in about 5 years ago. Enjoy the beautiful desert sunsets and star lite nights. Located on the Oregon Outback with lots of fun activities like ATV on the living sand dunes or a round of golf. Something for everyone.

For open house information, contact Cheryl A Morgan, Morgan & Associates Realty at 541-536-5992

83550 Bowens Ln, Christmas Valley, 97641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your high desert hide out awaits! Enjoy 40 acres of privacy. This property offers 600 amps of power & no limits of what you can do. Pole barn style home w/over 3,000 sf of rustic living space w/attached greenhouse. HUGE shop w/RV height doors -call for more details on interior upgrades. Barn w/loft hay storage, corrals, loafing sheds, plenty of farm style accommodations. Single car garage enclosure plus greenhouses & solar systems. Backup generator allows you to operate off grid if you wish!

For open house information, contact Holly Cole, Keller Williams Realty Central at 541-585-3760

87183 Glitter Lane, Christmas Valley, 97641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Near the GOLF COURSE this great family home is located in the center of town with all the amenities close by. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath doublewide manufactured home with formal dining room and nice size kitchen with a separate eating area. Bonus room off the living room with master bedroom and bath at the separate end of the home with soaking tub in master bath along with a shower. Large deck to enjoy those family BBQ's or sit and enjoy the beautiful desert sunsets and star lite nights. Located on the Oregon Outback with lots of fun activities like ATV on the living sand dunes or a round of golf. Something for everyone.

For open house information, contact Cheryl A Morgan, Morgan & Associates Realty at 541-536-5992